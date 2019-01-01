Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Explains She’s Finally Enjoying A Good Friendship With Ste Rankine: ‘We Feel Like A Family Unit’ – Exclusive

Last time we saw Amber Butler on Teen Mom UK, she was still working through a number of ups and downs with Ste Rankine, as his relationship with his (later ex-) girlfriend impacted on their co-parenting friendship.

However, the lovely mum has now exclusively told MTV that she and Ste – who have son Brooklyn together – are finally in a good place, which has had a positive impact on them all.

Amber reveals what’s new since the last series of Teen Mom UK in this exclusive video:

Enjoying a catch-up with her fellow Teen Mom UK star and pal Chloe Patton, Amber explains what’s new in her life, saying that things are looking much brighter between her and her ex after the pair faced a tough and emotional time in the last series.

She tells Chloe: “Me and Ste are much closer now, we’ve got a good friendship going on.

MTV

“We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs but I’m glad to say we’re actually in a really good place right this minute in time - yeah it’s really good for me and Brooklyn, we feel like we’re a family unit again.”

We’re so glad to hear it, Amber.

Reflecting on the past, the mum-of-one opens up about the “hard and horrible” times she faced with Ste on the show, adding that despite things being tough, she’s grown from all that happened.

Amber tells Chloe: “I think something what I’ve learnt is probably stay strong and not let certain situations get the better of me (sic).”

She adds that the new series will be “more concentrated on me and Brooklyn,” and that “it should be a good one.”

We cannot wait!

Don't miss the brand new series of Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 23rd January at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch more exclusive videos with our mums here: