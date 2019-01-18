Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 23rd January at 8pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, January 18, 2019 - 08:30

If our Teen Mom UK families have taught us anything, if that’s parenting is anything but a walk in the park, from having to deal with your child’s worst tantrums to trying to out-embarrass them in public.

Of course, we don’t see EVERY nightmare parenting moment that our mums go through on the show, so we gave them a chance to share their worst horror stories exclusively for MTV – and it’s safe to say some of them were even more awkward than we imagined.

Watch the mums share their worst parenting horror stories in this exclusive video:

In fact, Amber Butler makes a very honest confession about son Brooklyn when the mums spoke out their worst day trips with their children, admitting that going out with her little boy isn’t always an enjoyable experience.

Speaking to Chloe Patton, Amber explains: “I don’t enjoy taking him out no more, and I hate to say it but that is genuinely the truth.”

MTV

She goes on to explain “the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened” to her, which involced Brooklyn taking someone else’s meal during a trip to KFC: “I had to buy the woman some more chicken.

“And he nicked a whole plate of chicken and he just brought it over to me, he was eating it but I didn’t think anything of it, and then he’s gone over, he’s got some more, and the mum has brought him back to me and gone, ‘Your child’s just nicked my chicken’ so I’m like ‘Oh my god’.

MTV

“She was like ‘Are you gonna buy me some more?’, so I’m like, ‘Yeah here you go then’, had to go buy her some chicken.”

This mum isn’t alone in having to deal with awkward parenting situations, with Shannon Wise revealing one situation with son Theodore that left her red-faced.

She tells Sassi Simmonds: “This is the most embarrassing thing ever. So I was letting him walk, I was in town and just letting him walk for the first time ‘cause usually he’s in his buggy, and this other kid was walking and he literally walked up to this other kid and smacked his face.”

MTV

For Sassi, one of her worst horror stories actually happened when she was at home with daughter Zena’ya, as she reveals to Shannon: “She pooed in my bath.

“I was in the bath and she pooed in my bath, literally, she was like, ‘I poo-pooed in bath, he he he’. I was like, ‘no, not he he he’ ‘cause I thought if I took the water out, it would just like go down the plughole with the water - it didn’t, it just stayed in the plughole so I had to get it out and it was just like ugh.”

MTV

Chloe has also had to deal with a stomach-turning incident with son Marley, explaining to Amber: “Oh god he’s started eating his toenails man.”

We have huge respect for you mums.

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 23rd January at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch even more exclusive videos with our mums here:

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
Big Hit Entertainment Announce Next Member of Brand New K-pop Group TXT
Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Experiencing Depression And Suicidal Thoughts
Prepare To Cry At The List Of Things Miley Cyrus Loves About Liam Hemsworth
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List
Logan Paul Jokes He Will "Go Gay" For A Month In New Tone Deaf Scandal
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes
All The Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
9 Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
New Music Round-up: Sam Smith, Normani, The Weeknd And More
Celebs You Never Knew Started Out On Reality TV
Cara Delevingne Reveals She Lost 50,000 Followers After Speaking Out Against R Kelly
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild

More From Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 MTV Shows | Mums Share Their Parenting Horror Stories
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Explains She’s Finally Enjoying A Good Friendship With Ste Rankine: ‘We Feel Like A Family Unit’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 | Exclusive Videos
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 MTV Shows | Being A Mum Is...
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 5 MTV Shows | What's Coming Up Teaser

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
New Smyrna Beach is Florida’s Best Kept Secret
New Smyrna Beach is Florida’s Best Kept Secret
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga