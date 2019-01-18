Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive

If our Teen Mom UK families have taught us anything, if that’s parenting is anything but a walk in the park, from having to deal with your child’s worst tantrums to trying to out-embarrass them in public.

Of course, we don’t see EVERY nightmare parenting moment that our mums go through on the show, so we gave them a chance to share their worst horror stories exclusively for MTV – and it’s safe to say some of them were even more awkward than we imagined.

Watch the mums share their worst parenting horror stories in this exclusive video:

In fact, Amber Butler makes a very honest confession about son Brooklyn when the mums spoke out their worst day trips with their children, admitting that going out with her little boy isn’t always an enjoyable experience.

Speaking to Chloe Patton, Amber explains: “I don’t enjoy taking him out no more, and I hate to say it but that is genuinely the truth.”

MTV

She goes on to explain “the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened” to her, which involced Brooklyn taking someone else’s meal during a trip to KFC: “I had to buy the woman some more chicken.

“And he nicked a whole plate of chicken and he just brought it over to me, he was eating it but I didn’t think anything of it, and then he’s gone over, he’s got some more, and the mum has brought him back to me and gone, ‘Your child’s just nicked my chicken’ so I’m like ‘Oh my god’.

MTV

“She was like ‘Are you gonna buy me some more?’, so I’m like, ‘Yeah here you go then’, had to go buy her some chicken.”

This mum isn’t alone in having to deal with awkward parenting situations, with Shannon Wise revealing one situation with son Theodore that left her red-faced.

She tells Sassi Simmonds: “This is the most embarrassing thing ever. So I was letting him walk, I was in town and just letting him walk for the first time ‘cause usually he’s in his buggy, and this other kid was walking and he literally walked up to this other kid and smacked his face.”

MTV

For Sassi, one of her worst horror stories actually happened when she was at home with daughter Zena’ya, as she reveals to Shannon: “She pooed in my bath.

“I was in the bath and she pooed in my bath, literally, she was like, ‘I poo-pooed in bath, he he he’. I was like, ‘no, not he he he’ ‘cause I thought if I took the water out, it would just like go down the plughole with the water - it didn’t, it just stayed in the plughole so I had to get it out and it was just like ugh.”

MTV

Chloe has also had to deal with a stomach-turning incident with son Marley, explaining to Amber: “Oh god he’s started eating his toenails man.”

We have huge respect for you mums.

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 23rd January at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch even more exclusive videos with our mums here: