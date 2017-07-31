Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Is Heading To University And We Couldn't Be Prouder Of Her

Huge congratulations are in order for Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler, since it looks like she's set to embark on her university journey next week.

The reality star, who is mum to son Brooklyn, took to Twitter to let her followers know the smashing news and to reveal her chosen subject.

Take a look at the seriously emosh moment Teen Mom UK's Amber breaks down in a parenting session with Ste:

The teen mum wrote: "Hopefully I start University next week. Things are starting to look up for me, I'm actually proud of myself."

Tbh we couldn't be prouder of you ourselves - getting into uni while juggling motherhood is no easy feat so hats off to you girl!

And her selected subject? Amber revealed that she will be studying Family Support and Wellbeing and we just know she's going to smash it.

In scenes that aired in last night's episode, Amber broke down during a parenting session with Ste, Brooklyn's dad, and things got seriously emosh as they praised each other for being amazing parents to their son.

"I do love you for everything you have done and everything you will do for us," Amber admitted to Ste.

Meanwhile Ste raved about Amber's parenting, telling her: "You love your son to bits and do everything for Brooklyn's sake."

We just know that if Amber is half as good at the whole uni thing as she is at being a mum, she's going to absolutely sail through the next few years.

Next stop = freshers!