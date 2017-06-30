Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals Some Fans Mistake Brooklyn For A Girl Because Of His Cute Long Hair - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 19th July at 8pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 13:00

Teen Mom UK is BACK, and our amazing mums - Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Mia Boardman, Megan Salmon-Ferrari and new mum Sassi Simmonds - are ready to share even more highs and lows from their parenthood journey with us.

It's safe to say, we cannot WAIT to see how they and their adorable little ones are getting on.

Ahead of the brand new series (starting Wednesday 19th July at 8pm on MTV), our mums have been taking us on a tour of their children's nurseries, showing us the toy collections, sentimental items and gorgeous wardrobes their mini-mes have.

WATCH AMBER GIVE US AN EXCLUSIVE TOUR AROUND BROOKLYN'S NURSERY HERE:

Giving us an exclusive peek into Brooklyn's outfit choices, Amber revealed that she actually has a particular way of dressing her and her ex Ste's son because of some comments from other people.

Explaining more, Amber told MTV: "So with Brooklyn, I think he actually suits any colour. With him being a blonde little surfer dude with his long hair, he looks cute in anything. This is his favourite jacket though right this minute in time. I just think it's so cute. 

MTV

"I try and dress him as boyish as possible because some people mistake him for a little girl. But it is funny, it does make me laugh, I can see where people are coming from with his hair but I think he looks super cute, I couldn't imagine him with shorter hair. He's a trendy little boy."

We think he looks pretty darn adorable, Amber.

MTV

Amber also revealed that Brooklyn is a bit of a car fanatic, and show us some of her favourite family photos, telling MTV that she keeps them on her windowsill so that when she wakes up, she 'can look at them' and they 'instantly put a smile on (her) face.'

Cute.

Catch up with Amber, Brooklyn and the rest of our teen mum families when Teen Mom UK returns, Wednesday 19th July at 8pm on MTV! And get your full fix of EXCLUSIVE Teen Mom UK videos below:

Teen Mom UK | Catch Up With The Mums And Their Adorbs Kids

  • Amber Butler's son Brooklyn has the cheekiest smile ever!
    Leigh Kelly
    1 of 14
  • Cuuute <3
    Leigh Kelly
    2 of 14
  • Amber is a happy bunny!
    Leigh Kelly
    3 of 14
  • Chloe Patton looks amazing!
    Leigh Kelly
    4 of 14
  • Sleepy Marley!
    Leigh Kelly
    5 of 14
  • Megan Salmon-Ferrari and her adorbs kids Mckenzie and Dulcie-Mae are giving us #familygoals
    Leigh Kelly
    6 of 14
  • Baby McKenzie is always photo ready!
    Leigh Kelly
    7 of 14
  • A well deserved break for Megan!
    Leigh Kelly
    8 of 14
  • Mia Boardman's daughter Marliya has such a naughty grin!
    Leigh Kelly
    9 of 14
  • Say cheese!
    Leigh Kelly
    10 of 14
  • Mia can pull off any look!
    Leigh Kelly
    11 of 14
  • New Stockport mum Sassi Simmonds has said that since becoming a young mother, it has given her a new lease of life. How cute!
    Leigh Kelly
    12 of 14
  • OMG! Could Zena’ya get any cuter? #sweet
    Leigh Kelly
    13 of 14
  • Watch the madness, mayhem and magic unfold as the girls continue to share their journey and showcase the highs and lows of becoming a Teen Mum. Don't miss BRAND NEW Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 19th July at 9pm - ONLY on MTV!
    Leigh Kelly
    14 of 14

