Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals Some Fans Mistake Brooklyn For A Girl Because Of His Cute Long Hair - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK is BACK, and our amazing mums - Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Mia Boardman, Megan Salmon-Ferrari and new mum Sassi Simmonds - are ready to share even more highs and lows from their parenthood journey with us.

It's safe to say, we cannot WAIT to see how they and their adorable little ones are getting on.

Ahead of the brand new series (starting Wednesday 19th July at 8pm on MTV), our mums have been taking us on a tour of their children's nurseries, showing us the toy collections, sentimental items and gorgeous wardrobes their mini-mes have.

WATCH AMBER GIVE US AN EXCLUSIVE TOUR AROUND BROOKLYN'S NURSERY HERE:

Giving us an exclusive peek into Brooklyn's outfit choices, Amber revealed that she actually has a particular way of dressing her and her ex Ste's son because of some comments from other people.

Explaining more, Amber told MTV: "So with Brooklyn, I think he actually suits any colour. With him being a blonde little surfer dude with his long hair, he looks cute in anything. This is his favourite jacket though right this minute in time. I just think it's so cute.

"I try and dress him as boyish as possible because some people mistake him for a little girl. But it is funny, it does make me laugh, I can see where people are coming from with his hair but I think he looks super cute, I couldn't imagine him with shorter hair. He's a trendy little boy."

We think he looks pretty darn adorable, Amber.

Amber also revealed that Brooklyn is a bit of a car fanatic, and show us some of her favourite family photos, telling MTV that she keeps them on her windowsill so that when she wakes up, she 'can look at them' and they 'instantly put a smile on (her) face.'

Cute.

