Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals We'll See A 'Big Change' In Her Relationship With Ste Rankine In Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

In the last series of Teen Mom UK, we saw Amber Butler and Ste Rankine face some turbulent times in their relationship, with the two trying to be civil for son Brooklyn's sake but often finding themselves having some tough arguments.

However, it looks like things will be different this time around, with Amber teasing that fans will see a 'big change' in their relationship when the MTV show returns (Wednesday 19th July at 8pm - only on MTV!)

CATCH UP WITH AMBER IN OUR EXCLUSIVE VIDEO BELOW:

Speaking exclusively to MTV about how fans reacted to series one, Amber explained: "After it went out, I think I did get quite a lot of negative feedback and I think that was because of mine and Ste's relationship.

"We were going through a really bad time, always arguing and I think part of that was to do with Ste having feelings for me and me not having feelings for him. I think part of me had to tell Ste how I felt and maybe that may be have come across a bit horrible or whatever but it's better off doing that than leading him on or giving him the wrong thoughts and feelings so in my head, I feel like I did the right thing.

"We have sorted things out now and you will see a big change in our relationship."

The incredible mum also explained how she's changed since the first series, telling MTV: "So since series one, I felt I didn't love myself as much, I had really bad confidence, always had doubts going through my mind about myself in general, but I don't feel as upset or angry anymore. I'm starting to love myself as I think every person should love themselves and obviously I think part of that is to do with getting on with Ste."

As for Brooklyn, Amber revealed that he's growing up to be a typical little toddler, explaining: "Brooklyn is now two so it's just harder to look after him with him being a little toddler and wanting to do everything and touch everything and interact with everything it's really hard."

Find out how Amber, Ste and Brooklyn are all getting on when Teen Mom UK returns, Wednesday 19th July at 8pm - only on MTV! And you catch up with ALL of our amazing mums in our exclusive videos below! Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent. If you need advice, get in touch.