Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive

It’s no secret that our Teen Mom UK stars, as well as the mums from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, have had to deal with all of the myths, stereotypes and critiques about young parenthood that are bounced around.

With a brand new series of Teen Mom UK just around the corner (Wednesday 23rd January at 8pm, do not miss it), MTV has given our mums the chance to actually have their say on some of the negative things said about teen parenting and explain why the nay-sayers are very much wrong.

Watch our mums hit back at teen motherhood stereotypes in this exclusive video:

Speaking out against the idea that young mums are ‘irresponsible’, Chloe Patton exclusively tells MTV that when she had son Marley, she had to grow up pretty quickly.

The mum explains: “People just presume ‘cause we’re young, we’re going to be immature, we’re not adults, we barely can look after ourselves, babies having babies and it’s just like, I grew up overnight.

“I knew what I was gonna do and I was gonna make sure I did it right and the best way possible for Marley.”

Shannon Wise also has her own thoughts on the idea of being irresponsible, arguing that being a young parent isn’t exactly a new concept.

She says: “It doesn’t matter how old you are, you’re a mum. And do you know what, back in the day, people used to have kids young, people used to get married young, just because that’s changed why is it any different now?

“And also, why is there an older mum looking down on me because I’m a younger mum?”

Amber Butler goes on to share her views on how becoming a mum has impacted on her priorities in life: “The thought of actually going out on a night out, getting wasted, it doesn’t actually please me, it doesn’t go through me like ‘can’t wait to go out tonight, get my dancing shoes on’.

“I’d rather sit in now, have a bath, chill out with a Chinese and maybe just a glass of wine or something like that so I feel like I’m actually in mum zone like loads.”

Sassi Simmonds, meanwhile, has a response to anyone thinking that they have no goals or ambitions in life now that they are parents.

She tells MTV: “I am so ambitious. I am literally - I say to Darren all the time ‘I’m never gonna be successful, this is it, this is it,’ and he’s like, ‘Sassi, you’re 20 years old just chill out. You work, you have a job, you’re saving all your money, just chill out you’re gonna get there’.”

YAS, mums! We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

