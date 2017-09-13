Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton has a very exciting reason to be feeling ecstatic rn, and that's because the fruits of her labour have just afforded her a seriously gorge Mercedes.

So not only did Chloe pass her driving test in the season finale, but now she has a pretty sick ride to top it all off. That's some serious cause for celebration right?

Why not get checking out Chloe's driving test success? Good times...

Sadly, some trolls don't think so.

Chloe's moment has been somewhat dampened by a few online bullies that have questioned her ability to afford the expensive car, but now the teen mum has totally hit back at the haters, explaining that it's all down to her hard work.

Chloe wrote on Twitter: "HAHAH PEOPLE HATE ME BECAUSE I HAVE A GOOD JOB AND WORK MY BUTT OFF AS A PERSONAL SHOPPER AND HAVE NICE THINGS #BOREOFF [sic]."

HAHAH PEOPLE HATE ME BECAUSE I HAVE A GOOD JOB AND WORK MY BUTT OFF AS A PERSONAL SHOPPER AND HAVE NICE THINGS #BOREOFF #TEENMOMUK 😂😂😂 — Chloé (@Chloepatton_) September 13, 2017

Hard work always pays off, and Chloe's job as a personal shopper has helped her save up a decent amount of dough.

"I work my butt off as a personal shopper," she wrote on Instagram in response to a hater.

Fortunately many of Chloe's fans have had nothing but praise for the reality star, with one person commenting: "Chloe watching you on teen mom uk is so inspiring and encouraging! Seeing you determined to buy a house, loose weight drive and be the best mum you can be. You are encouraging me to improve and achieve for better in life. Sounds cheesy but it really is true."

"So jealous that's my dream car. Congratulations you deserve it," wrote another fan.

Well we can't wait to see our babe cruising around in her very first car. Bring on Teen Mom UK round three!

Ignore the haters Chlo!

Sadly all good things come to an end and season two of Teen Mom UK is no different, but you can check out all the very best bits from the finale right here...