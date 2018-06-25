Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE

We’ve watched all of our mums grow as parents over the past series of Teen Mom UK, showing just how much they absolutely love their children amid the struggles that can come with motherhood.

Now, Chloe Patton has spoken about how motherhood can change you as a person, the effect it can have on your relationship and how it’s changed her mindset when it comes to having body confidence.

Watch Chloe open up about the realities of motherhood in this exclusive video:

Speaking about how becoming a parent has affected her and boyfriend Jordan Edwards, Chloe exclusively told MTV: “It puts so much stress and you’re both tired all the time and it’s the best thing in the world, but also can be a bit of a nuisance because it does affect your relationship so bad. You just change as people.”

The mum-of-one, who has shown her struggles with her weight during her time on Teen Mom UK, went on to speak about how her attitude to body confidence has changed since becoming a mum, explaining: “I think becoming a mum, now my mindset’s a lot different on body confidence.

“So before, younger me would always wanna be like, trying to lose weight all the time, always – can’t go out without make-up on, always trying to look my best, whereas now it’s like, ‘ugh what’s the point’?”.

There was one thing Chloe was told about parenthood that has definitely proved true though, with the mum revealing: “I think one thing my mum told me about being a mum is that you literally love your children more than you love anyone, like, it’s unconditional love and she was 100% right.

“The moment Marley – the first look I saw of him, I was in love with him, I just couldn’t wait to hold him and kiss him and love him and look after him so that’s the thing she was completely right about.”

