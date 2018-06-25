Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 09:00

We’ve watched all of our mums grow as parents over the past series of Teen Mom UK, showing just how much they absolutely love their children amid the struggles that can come with motherhood.

Now, Chloe Patton has spoken about how motherhood can change you as a person, the effect it can have on your relationship and how it’s changed her mindset when it comes to having body confidence.

Watch Chloe open up about the realities of motherhood in this exclusive video:

Speaking about how becoming a parent has affected her and boyfriend Jordan Edwards, Chloe exclusively told MTV: “It puts so much stress and you’re both tired all the time and it’s the best thing in the world, but also can be a bit of a nuisance because it does affect your relationship so bad. You just change as people.”

The mum-of-one, who has shown her struggles with her weight during her time on Teen Mom UK, went on to speak about how her attitude to body confidence has changed since becoming a mum, explaining: “I think becoming a mum, now my mindset’s a lot different on body confidence.

MTV

“So before, younger me would always wanna be like, trying to lose weight all the time, always – can’t go out without make-up on, always trying to look my best, whereas now it’s like, ‘ugh what’s the point’?”.

There was one thing Chloe was told about parenthood that has definitely proved true though, with the mum revealing: “I think one thing my mum told me about being a mum is that you literally love your children more than you love anyone, like, it’s unconditional love and she was 100% right.

Our favourite place!! 🐷🐔🐰🐶🐮

“The moment Marley – the first look I saw of him, I was in love with him, I just couldn’t wait to hold him and kiss him and love him and look after him so that’s the thing she was completely right about.”

So. Cute.

Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK! And you can watch more exclusive videos with our mums here:

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Chance The Rapper and Kanye West
Chance The Rapper And Kanye West Collaborating On New Album Good Ass Job
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Beauty hacks you should never try
The Worst Beauty Hacks Of All Time Ever
10 Crazy Things Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
10 Kinda Crazy Things That Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller
How to spot a douchebag on dating apps
11 Ways To Spot A Douchebag On Dating Apps
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Already Has A Tattoo Of His Pet Pig With Ariana Grande
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Kanye West 2018
Kanye West Announces New Album YANDHI As A Possible Sequel To Yeezus
What It's Really Like To Have An Addictive Personality Disorder
Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
The Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits, Like Ever
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Alec Baldwin Insists That Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber *Did* Get Married In Secret
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE

More From Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 | Exclusive Videos
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | What I Wish I Knew About Motherhood: Shannon
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | What I Wish I Knew About Motherhood: Chloe
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | What I Wish I Knew About Motherhood: Sassi
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | What I Wish I Knew About Motherhood: Amber
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | My Life Advice To My Younger Self
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 403 MTV Shows | Sob! Amber Gets Emotional Over Ste Bringing Kirsty Round
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 | Episode #3 Spoiler Vids
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 403 MTV Shows | Oh No! Sassi And Darren's Awks Amsterdam Argument
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Thinks Boyfriend Darren Quirk ‘Needs Anger Management’ After The Couple Have An Angry Row In Amsterdam

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel