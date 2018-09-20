Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals How Her Parents Reacted When She Told Them She Was Pregnant – Exclusive

Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, October 4, 2018 - 09:00

We’ve watched our Teen Mom UK girls get some amazing support from their own mums over the past few series, from relationship advice to help with their little ones.

Now, Chloe Patton has explained exactly how supportive her mum, Sue, has been since she told her she was pregnant with son Marley as the two exclusively share their own motherhood stories in an honest heart-to-heart.

Watch Chloe and her mum compare their experiences of becoming parents in this exclusive video:

Chatting about how she reacted to Chloe’s pregnancy news, Sue explains: “The day we found out about you, well, that was a bit of a crazy time wasn’t it really? Like I say, I was 36 when I had you and you were 16 (…) Well you were only just 17, so we were totally miles apart in that respect.”

Chloe adds that her mum “wasn’t angry,” with Sue replying: “Oh god no, what’s the point in being angry?”

MTV

Speaking about how much support her parents gave her, Chloe continues: “You and dad were really supportive. You both said you’d stand by me whatever I choose to do, and I chose to be a mum.”

If I knew you were comin' I'd 've baked a cake, baked a cake, baked a cake🍰

Sue also opened up about her experience of being pregnant with Chloe, explaining that becoming pregnant wasn't totally straight-forward.

She says: “We’d been trying for a long time, I think about three years. We even looked at IVF because it was - I just thought, 'I’m not going to get pregnant'. I thought, ‘Is it my age?’.

MTV

“But then I had a little op, and they said that one of my tubes was damaged and the other one was blocked and they just unblocked it and that was it.”

Watch more from Chloe and her family as Teen Mom UK continues, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch more exclusive videos with our mums here:

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals How Her Parents Reacted When She Told Them She Was Pregnant – Exclusive
Headie One at MTV PUSH Live at Tape London
Watch Headie One's Bangin' Performance Of 'Tracksuit Love'
Kylie Jenner attending the Adidas Falcon FW18 launch.
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Launching Skincare?
Che Lingo
Get To Know: Che Lingo
Allison Hill and her autistic son, Jacob Hill, attended Taylor Swift&#039;s Houston concert.
Taylor Swift Meets The Autistic Boy Who She Helped Get A Service Dog
Sophie Kasaei and Alex Macpherson
Geordie Shore's Alex Macpherson Hasn't Ruled Out Dating Sophie Kasaei
California Mid-State Fair featuring Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato’s Sister Shares An Update On Her Recovery
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot
Chloe Ferry’s Mum Is An Absolute Worldie And Fans Are Desperate For Her Number
Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Gave Her $1 Million To Say No To A Fashion Deal
Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose
Kim Kardashian And Ruby Rose Are The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For
Emma Stone Opens Up About Her Ongoing Experience Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks
How Bella And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feel About Kendall Jenner Dating Their Little Brother
Shawn Mendes Was Asked If He'd Perform At Ex Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Wedding
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Admits She’s Happy To Have Ste Rankine ‘In Her Life Forever’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood To Her Mum – Exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Celebs who have the craziest prenups
From Kim Kardashian To Beyoncé : 8 Of The Craziest Celebrity Prenups
Zayn Malik bares his tattoos on NYC stroll
Zayn Malik Bares His Chest Tats As He Steps Out After Recent 'Sex Session' Allegation
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Back At It With The Instagram Trolling

More From Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals How Her Parents Reacted When She Told Them She Was Pregnant – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Admits She’s Happy To Have Ste Rankine ‘In Her Life Forever’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood To Her Mum – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 | Exclusive Videos
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | Comparing Motherhood With My Mum: Amber
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | Comparing Motherhood With My Mum: Chloe
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | Comparing Motherhood With My Mum: Sassi
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 | Episode #5 Spoiler Vids
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 405 MTV Shows | Cute! Chloe And Jordan's Romantic Dinner Date
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 405 MTV Shows | Shannon Breaks Down As Charlie Fails To Help While She's Sick
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 405 MTV Shows | Sob! Sassi And Darren Say Goodbye To Their Flat
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 404 MTV Shows | Sassi Loses Her Cool With Darren Over Housework Issues

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Zayn Malik bares his tattoos on NYC stroll
Zayn Malik Bares His Chest Tats As He Steps Out After Recent 'Sex Session' Allegation
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Chloe Ferry’s Mum Is An Absolute Worldie And Fans Are Desperate For Her Number
How Bella And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feel About Kendall Jenner Dating Their Little Brother
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing
Sophie Kasaei and Alex Macpherson
Geordie Shore's Alex Macpherson Hasn't Ruled Out Dating Sophie Kasaei