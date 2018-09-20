Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals How Her Parents Reacted When She Told Them She Was Pregnant – Exclusive

We’ve watched our Teen Mom UK girls get some amazing support from their own mums over the past few series, from relationship advice to help with their little ones.

Now, Chloe Patton has explained exactly how supportive her mum, Sue, has been since she told her she was pregnant with son Marley as the two exclusively share their own motherhood stories in an honest heart-to-heart.

Watch Chloe and her mum compare their experiences of becoming parents in this exclusive video:

Chatting about how she reacted to Chloe’s pregnancy news, Sue explains: “The day we found out about you, well, that was a bit of a crazy time wasn’t it really? Like I say, I was 36 when I had you and you were 16 (…) Well you were only just 17, so we were totally miles apart in that respect.”

Chloe adds that her mum “wasn’t angry,” with Sue replying: “Oh god no, what’s the point in being angry?”

Speaking about how much support her parents gave her, Chloe continues: “You and dad were really supportive. You both said you’d stand by me whatever I choose to do, and I chose to be a mum.”

Sue also opened up about her experience of being pregnant with Chloe, explaining that becoming pregnant wasn't totally straight-forward.

She says: “We’d been trying for a long time, I think about three years. We even looked at IVF because it was - I just thought, 'I’m not going to get pregnant'. I thought, ‘Is it my age?’.

“But then I had a little op, and they said that one of my tubes was damaged and the other one was blocked and they just unblocked it and that was it.”

