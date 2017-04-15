Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

In case you missed it, Teen Mom UK is BACK, with our lovely mums once again giving us a glimpse into the highs, lows, emotions, dramas and milestones of teen parenthood.

For Chloe Patton, this could be a VERY big series, with the amazing mum ending last series by house-hunting with boyfriend Jordan Edwards.

CATCH UP WITH CHLOE IN OUR EXCLUSIVE VIDEO BELOW:

With the couple looking to move out of Chloe's mum's house and into their own space, could this mean they could also be thinking about expanding their family and giving son Marley a little brother or sister?

According to Chloe, that's not *quite* on their radar just yet, with the young mum exclusively telling MTV: "Another baby eh? Not yet, definitely in the future, I am on the coil so that's a five year guarantee, hopefully no babies come along and surprise us again! So maybe when that's removed that's when we'll probably think about our next one."

Chloe and Jordan's relationship faced some tough times during the last series, but it seems things are now all good between the couple, with the teen mum revealing: "Me and Jordan's relationship has been kinda like a roller coaster to be honest. Sometimes we have our downs, sometimes we have our ups, but I feel like every couple has that and I feel like if you can get through your downs then it's gonna be stronger at the end because how we are now is absolutely amazing."

We're glad to hear it, Chloe!

The young mum also faced a post-pregnancy weight struggle last series, and has revealed that, whilst she's not at her ideal place, she's (much more importantly) 'completely happy', telling MTV: "I've lost a little bit of weight, not loads. I'm still not at the place where I wanna be but I am completely happy at the moment so it doesn't matter how long it's gonna take me."

And the reason why Chloe wanted to share more of her story on Teen Mom UK is pretty awesome too, with the mum explaining: "I wanted to do the second series because it was such a positive outcome from the first and I thought if this little tiny snippet has helped someone, then I may as well just carry on and help more."

Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent. If you need advice, get in touch.