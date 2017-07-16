Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Haters Criticising Her For Buying A Horse While Living In A Hostel

Megan hits back in the BEST way.

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 16:43

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari faced a bit of backlash following last night's episode when some fans criticised her decision to treat herself to a new horse despite living in a hostel.

Well it turns out that as well as a horse, the reality star is in possession of some cracking banter too since she took to Twitter to hit back at the haters in the BEST way.

Take a look at the moment Megan announced her brand new addition to the family:

It all started when one viewer decided to @ the mum-of-two in a tweet, accusing her of having questionable priorities.

The tweet said: "in a unit in one room with 2 kids yet bf has a BMW and got horse! Wow. Priorities are all wrong. So deluded it's worrying."

Megan's response to the accusation was pretty hilarious: "It don't matter at least if I get kicked out the hostel I always have a stable or a car to live in ay."

Touché! Megan's point was as equally funny as it was fair, but @Hotdog733 wasn't finished trolling and decided to serve another blow to the star.

"Can you seriously not see how bad it looks? Chloe has managed to buy a house at 18. Save and buy not waste on silly things cos you want them." wrote the viewer.

My boy 😍❤️

My boy 😍❤️

A post shared by Megan Salmon-Ferrari (@megansalmonferrari) on

Megan ditched the jokes for her next response and said: "chloe paid about £120,000 for a 2 bed house you can't even get a 1 bed flat around my way for that. Go get a life you troll."

Tell us about it Megan! 

In all seriousness, each one of our Teen Mom UK girls should be seriously proud of what they have achieved, from horses to houses and of course their adorable babas!

My family❤️

My family❤️

A post shared by Megan Salmon-Ferrari (@megansalmonferrari) on

Besides, we can't wait to see how the new addition is going to fit into this ever-growing family!

Don't forget to catch Teen Mom UK Wednesday's at 8pm only on MTV!

Now get checking out all the best bits from the latest episode...

