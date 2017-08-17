Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

Megan bites back.

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 17:16

For most people, getting the keys to your very own home is the epitome of responsibility, but a few fans have slammed Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferarri after she was given a council flat in last night's episode.

Well now after receiving a bit of stick on social media, Megan has seriously clapped back at one particular viewer who suggested she was sending a negative message to young girls.

The Tweet in question said: "What message is Megan showing young girls. Get pregnant, get pregnant again and be given a council home?"

Megan clearly wasn't impressed with the comment and totally hit back at the hater, writing: "Stupidest Tweet I've seen all day."

While there was admittedly a few negative comments aimed at Megan, who is mum to son Mckenzie and daughter Dulcie-May, there was plenty of fans that had her back.

One user wrote: "you deserve your home for your family your an amazing mum (sic)" while another put: "you're showing independence by wanting your own place,"

Megan's new home came just in time for the arrival of her second child, Dulcie-May and tbh we couldn't be happier for the mum-of-two.

Ignore the haters Megan!

