Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

For most people, getting the keys to your very own home is the epitome of responsibility, but a few fans have slammed Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferarri after she was given a council flat in last night's episode.

Well now after receiving a bit of stick on social media, Megan has seriously clapped back at one particular viewer who suggested she was sending a negative message to young girls.

The Tweet in question said: "What message is Megan showing young girls. Get pregnant, get pregnant again and be given a council home?"

Megan clearly wasn't impressed with the comment and totally hit back at the hater, writing: "Stupidest Tweet I've seen all day."

Stupidest tweet I've seen all day 🙄👏🏼 https://t.co/JHRZGU7fSa — Megan Salmon-Ferrari (@MegSalmonF) August 16, 2017

While there was admittedly a few negative comments aimed at Megan, who is mum to son Mckenzie and daughter Dulcie-May, there was plenty of fans that had her back.

One user wrote: "you deserve your home for your family your an amazing mum (sic)" while another put: "you're showing independence by wanting your own place,"

You surely haven't had anything handed to you ... you deserve your home for your family your an amazing mum ignore silly messages xx — Kerry Horrocks (@KerryHorrocks) August 16, 2017

you haven't been handed everything on a plate! you're showing independence by wanting your own place and didn't stop till you got it — keeley (@PRlNCEOFDAXAM) August 16, 2017

Really like @MegSalmonF Head firmly screwed on and a fantastic mummy! Lucky babies 👶🏼👶🏼❤️ #Teenmomuk — Racheal Hardy🐝🇬🇧 (@rachehardy) August 16, 2017

Megan's new home came just in time for the arrival of her second child, Dulcie-May and tbh we couldn't be happier for the mum-of-two.

Ignore the haters Megan!

