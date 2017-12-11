Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Had The Most Ideal Family Day Out With Dylan Siggers And The Kids

Megan, Dylan, McKenzie and Dulcie-Mae couldn't have asked for a more ideal winter's day.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 17:35

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the UK, with the majority of the country being hit by some serious snow, and Teen Mom UK Megan Salmon-Ferrari's family are living for the Christmassy vibes.

Yep, just as the snow hit over the weekend Megan embarked on an ideal Christmas day out along with boyfriend Dylan Siggers, son McKenzie and daughter Dulcie-Mae.

Aww! Why not remind yourself of the moment Megan and Dylan welcomed Dulcie-Mae on Teen Mom UK...

The whole family braved the snow and headed to none other than Winter Wonderland, what a dream.

It was a particularly exciting time as it was eight-month-old Dulcie-Mae's first time seeing the beauty that is snowfall, and Megan shared a sweet video of her daughter looking a little curiously at the changing weather conditions.

"ITS SNOWINGGGGGG ❄️ ⛄️ AND WE ARE OFF TO WINTER WONDERLAND TODAY!!!! WOOOOOOO," Megan wrote on Twitter alongside the adorable clip.

"Oh my god I love snow," Megan is heard saying, before telling Dulcie-Mae: "Baby, it's your first time seeing snow."

Too cute, and it looks like all four of them had the best time at Winter Wonderland.

Especially judging by Megan's snap of the whole family looking closer than ever as she and Dylan held hands in the Magical Ice Kingdom.

Sounds like the perfect winters day ever if you ask us. 

It's pretty gutting that it's not on the telly right now, but at least you can check out all the best bits from the Teen Mom UK season 2 finale right here...

 

 

More From Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Had The Most Ideal Family Day Out With Dylan Siggers And The Kids
Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #8!
Teen Mom UK Fans Are Going Crazy Over How Young Amber Butler's Mum Looks
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Has A MASSIVE Freak Out Ahead Of First Tattoo
Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #7
Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Looks Incredible In A Bikini As She Goes Swimming With Marliya
Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler And Ste Look Closer Than Ever During Family Beach Day
Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It
Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning
Every Time Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Was Your Ultimate Fashion Icon
fashion
Times Mia Boardman Was A Style Goddess

Trending Articles

Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Ripped Into Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie In The Funniest Way As She Hung With Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan
Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Announced The Sex Of Her Baby With A Christmas Picture
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sophie Kasaei
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei’s Underboob Selfie Has Left Everyone Gobsmacked
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion