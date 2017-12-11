Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Had The Most Ideal Family Day Out With Dylan Siggers And The Kids

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the UK, with the majority of the country being hit by some serious snow, and Teen Mom UK Megan Salmon-Ferrari's family are living for the Christmassy vibes.

Yep, just as the snow hit over the weekend Megan embarked on an ideal Christmas day out along with boyfriend Dylan Siggers, son McKenzie and daughter Dulcie-Mae.

The whole family braved the snow and headed to none other than Winter Wonderland, what a dream.

It was a particularly exciting time as it was eight-month-old Dulcie-Mae's first time seeing the beauty that is snowfall, and Megan shared a sweet video of her daughter looking a little curiously at the changing weather conditions.

ITS SNOWINGGGGGG ❄️ ⛄️ AND WE ARE OFF TO WINTER WONDERLAND TODAY!!!! WOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/oxlAC02SFU — Megan Salmon-Ferrari (@MegSalmonF) December 10, 2017

"ITS SNOWINGGGGGG ❄️ ⛄️ AND WE ARE OFF TO WINTER WONDERLAND TODAY!!!! WOOOOOOO," Megan wrote on Twitter alongside the adorable clip.

"Oh my god I love snow," Megan is heard saying, before telling Dulcie-Mae: "Baby, it's your first time seeing snow."

Too cute, and it looks like all four of them had the best time at Winter Wonderland.

Especially judging by Megan's snap of the whole family looking closer than ever as she and Dylan held hands in the Magical Ice Kingdom.

Sounds like the perfect winters day ever if you ask us.

