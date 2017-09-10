Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Relationship Issues With Dylan Siggers In The Best Way

If you tuned into the season two finale of Teen Mom UK on Wednesday then you'll know that things weren't exactly looking peachy for Megan Salmon-Ferarri and Dylan Siggers.

However Megan has taken to social media to prove that the pair are now stronger than ever. And what better way to do that than with a beautiful family photo along with their two adorable little cherubs, son McKenzie and baby daughter Dulcie-May?

Take a look at the emotional moment Megan breaks down as she and Dylan break up...

The couple hit a bit of a rough patch during filming and ultimately called time on their relationship when Megan was left in tears by Dylan's reluctance to stop going out so much.

Despite the emosh scenes, we're so glad to see that they've managed to work everything out, and they're now looking happier than ever as they enjoy some well deserved time abroad.

With a sweet spanish caption reading: "La familia." Meaning "the family", the awesome foursome certainly look like ultimate fam goals to us as they posed by a pool.

And it doesn't seem like their holiday fun ended there, since today Megan revealed that they are taking on Disneyland.

WE ARE AT DISNEYLAND 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/WtWlyH1Yoo — Megan Salmon-Ferrari (@MegSalmonF) September 15, 2017

Where was our invite guys?

In all seriousness, we're so pleased to see that things are looking up for Megan and Dylan. Enjoy your time at the happiest place on earth guys!

Season two of Teen Mom UK might be finito, but you can re-watch all the best bits right here...