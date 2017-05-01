Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

When we last saw Megan Salmon-Ferrari on Teen Mom UK, her relationship with Dylan Siggers was going well, with the pair being engaged and expecting their second child.

However, our awesome mum has revealed that since the first series aired, their relationship has been through something of a change, with the pair going through a break-up after Dylan went 'a bit off the rails'.

Luckily though, it seems things are now back on track thanks to the couple spending more time together as a family with their two children - son Mckenzie and daughter Dulcie-Mae.

Explaining exactly what's been going on since series one, Megan exclusively told MTV: "Since the last series of Teen Mom UK, me and Dylan have split up, I moved out of the caravan with Mckenzie, I gave birth to my daughter Dulcie-Mae and I moved into my mum's house."

Revealing more about what's happened with her and Dylan's relationship, Megan explained: "At the end of series one, mine and Dylan's relationship was good, we just found out we was gonna have another baby and then he started to go a bit off the rails and wanted to go out all the time, so I left him and moved back into my mum's (house).

"And then over time, we started doing more things as a family again and he was sorting himself out, and then (SPOILER ALERT) in the beginning of series two, we get back together."

As for the pair having more children, Megan has admitted that they're not *quite* agreed on when to expand their cute family, saying: "Me and Dylan was talking about having more kids the other day, but he said he wanted to wait until Dulcie and Mckenzie were a bit older (sic).

"But then I said to him, 'well that's harder for me - if we're gonna have another child, we need to have it sooner rather than later because I'm the one who has to deal with getting up in the night and if I have too long of a break, it would just not be good."

Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent.