Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Admits 'Being A Mum To Marliya Is Really Easy' - EXCLUSIVE

If our amazing Teen Mom UK girls have taught us anything, it's that pretty a mum can be one of the toughest (but most rewarding, of course) jobs going.

But opening up about being a mum herself, Mia Boardman has revealed that Marliya is 'such a good baby', that she makes being a parent feel pretty easy.

Aww!

WATCH MIA TALK US THROUGH A TYPICAL DAY IN HER LIFE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Exclusively talking MTV through a normal day for her and Marliya, Mia spoke about what it's like to be a parent, explaining: "Being a mum to Marliya is really easy - obviously it's hard sometimes, like when I'm tired and I just think, 'oh I just wanna lay in my bed' and I have to get up, but she's such a good baby.

"I think she's like a little angel, so she makes it really easy."

MTV

So. Cute.

Mia also spoke about her hopes for Marliya walking by the summer, telling MTV: "Last summer was really hard for me and Marliya because she was a newborn baby and she couldn't do anything, she just obviously laid there and I didn't want to take her out because I got scared she'd get sunburnt.

MTV

"Whereas this summer we can do so much. Hopefully, fingers crossed she'll be walking by summer and there's just so much we can do!"

We can't wait to see Mia and Marliya's adventures on brand new Teen Mom UK, starting Wednesday 26th July at 8pm - only on MTV! Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities BrookGingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent. If you need advice, get in touch.

