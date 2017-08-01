Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Defends Relationship With Manley Geddes After Fans Say She ‘Deserves Better’

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman has jumped to defend her relationship with Manley Geddes after fans took to social media to tell her she 'deserves better'.

The comments come after scenes that aired in last night's episode show Mia trying to build bridges with Manley by organising a romantic Valentine's surprise, but Manley is a no-show.

Mia went to quite some lengths to impress her man by preparing a meal for two at the table complete with romantic candlelight, but she was left all alone since Manley wasn't in the mood for romance.

After the rejection, Mia said: "Part of me thought he would walk through the door with big flowers, a big balloon and a teddy like he did last year and be like 'I'm sorry about our argument, let's make up I love you'.. but that's just never going to happen"

Let's face it, a Valentine's without the very least a box of chocs from bae is a pretty sad situation so understandingly a few fans flocked to Twitter to call Manley out.

Mia deserves better than Manley.. #teenmomuk — Amy Liz (@AmyLizNJ) August 9, 2017

Don't understand how Manley and Mia are together! #teenmomuk — . (@boybandwhoree) July 27, 2017

Well, now Mia has taken to social media to let fans know that things have been much peachier between the pair since.

She wrote on Facebook: "I understand everyone has their own opinions from watching the show, me and Manley went through a really rough patch as you can all see which was down to both of us but we have managed to sort out all of our problems and are happier than ever now," added the reality star.

Manley also chimed in, writing: "Me and Mia are perfectly happy thank you."

Phew! We're so happy things are looking up for Marliya's mum and dad now, and hopefully Manley is already planning a blowout Valentine's bonanza for Mia next year to make up for the little hiccup.

