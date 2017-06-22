Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Explains How Having Daughter Marliya Has Affected Her Relationship With Manley Geddes - EXCLUSIVE

The last time we saw Mia Boardman on Teen Mom UK, she was battling jealousy issues over Manley Geddes' relationship with ex Erin (who he has daughter Aaliyah) and settling into life as a new mum.

And with the second series of the MTV show just around the corner (starting Wednesday 19th July at 8pm, guys!), the amazing mum has been filling us in on how her little family is getting along, and how having daughter Marliya has affected her relationship with Manley.

CATCH UP WITH MIA IN OUR EXCLUSIVE VIDEO BELOW:

Speaking exclusively to MTV about the possibility of having another child, Mia revealed that things have been strained between her and Manley after they welcomed their adorable daughter, explaining: "People always ask me do me and Manley want another baby, I would say no.

"Marliya's the best thing that ever happened to me and she's the best thing that ever happened to Manley but she has changed our relationship. She hasn't, but the whole situation of having a baby and having to grow up and move into our own flat and be adults even though we're children has definitely put a strain on us.

MTV

"I've always said that a baby does not fix your relationship so having another baby would not be a good idea."

MTV

Mia also shared an update on how life has changed and how Marliya's grown since the first series, telling us: "Since the last series of Teen Mom UK, so much has changed in my life. I have my own flat which is lovely! Marliya's one, she can crawl, she can talk, she can eat proper food - she's so old!"

MTV

She added that being able to watch Marliya's big moments back is one of the best things about being on the show, revealing: "So the best thing I think being on Teen Mom UK is it's literally changed my life for the better. I get to watch mine and her memories on TV, her birth, her birthday, her first moments, and I still watch back the first episodes now and just think 'oh my god look how small she was'.

"I just love that I'm gonna have that forever."

MTV

Aww!

Find out how Mia and Manley are getting on when Teen Mom UK returns, Wednesday 19th July at 8pm - only on MTV! And you catch up with ALL of our amazing mums in our exclusive videos below! Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent. If you need advice, get in touch.