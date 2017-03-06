Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Fans weren't impressed with Manley in the latest episode.

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 15:21

Teen Mom UK star Mia Boardman has defended her relationship with Manley Geddes after fans were seriously shook by a fall-out the pair had in the latest episode.

The argument led the pair to split up and it all started when Manley called Mia out for an Instagram photo of her wearing a pair of shorts, telling her: "You have no respect for yourself."

Take a look at the moment Mia and Manley split after their shocking showdown here:

"You're a f**cking mum now, you're not an immature little girl," Manley told Mia as the pair sat down to address the tension the photo had caused between them.

Mia defended the snap, telling Manley: "There is nothing wrong with the picture at all, ask anyone." But Manley insisted: "You've got no respect for yourself and you've got no respect for me either."

Only @bombayhair gets my hair just the way I like it 💆🏻 use my code MIA50 for 50% off styling tools 🙌🏼 #styling #ad #bombayhair

Understandably, many fans were pretty shocked by the whole thing and a lot of viewers headed over to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Plenty of fans couldn't see anything wrong with the snap, with one person writing: "nothing wrong or disrespectful what so ever with that picture! [sic]"

Despite their split in the episode, Mia and Manley have since got back together, and the teen mum has come out to defend their relationship following negative comments aimed at Manley.

Mia wrote on Instagram: "There are always two sides to every story and every single relationship have their fair share of ups and downs. Thank you everyone for your continued support and i can't wait for you to all watch next weeks episode in which there are finally a lot of laughs."

Hope everyone enjoyed tonight's episode of #teenmomuk it was definitely an emotional one ❤️ there are always two sides to every story and every single relationship have their fair share of ups and downs. Thank you everyone for your continued support and i can't wait for you to all watch next weeks episode in which there are finally a lot of laughs ❤️❤️ (can we all appreciate Marliyas face in this pic 😩😂)

We must admit we did feel seriously sorry for Mia in last nights episode, but we are so happy to hear that the pair have patched things up. 

We can't wait to see some fun times with Mia, Manley and of course Marliya in the upcoming episodes!

Don't forget to tune into Teen Mom UK Wednesday's at 8pm only on MTV!

Now you know you want to get checking out all the best bits from last night's episode...

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: 'There Are Two Sides To Every Story'

Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Is Sentenced To Jail Over Gun Dispute