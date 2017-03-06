Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Teen Mom UK star Mia Boardman has defended her relationship with Manley Geddes after fans were seriously shook by a fall-out the pair had in the latest episode.

The argument led the pair to split up and it all started when Manley called Mia out for an Instagram photo of her wearing a pair of shorts, telling her: "You have no respect for yourself."

Take a look at the moment Mia and Manley split after their shocking showdown here:

"You're a f**cking mum now, you're not an immature little girl," Manley told Mia as the pair sat down to address the tension the photo had caused between them.

Mia defended the snap, telling Manley: "There is nothing wrong with the picture at all, ask anyone." But Manley insisted: "You've got no respect for yourself and you've got no respect for me either."

Understandably, many fans were pretty shocked by the whole thing and a lot of viewers headed over to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Plenty of fans couldn't see anything wrong with the snap, with one person writing: "nothing wrong or disrespectful what so ever with that picture! [sic]"

i literally feel so sorry for mia, she deserves so much better ☹️ #teenmomuk — Amy (@amesw_) August 30, 2017

@MIABOARDMAN nothing wrong or disrespectful what so ever with that picture! You look amazing! Manley is punching! #TeenMomUK — Emma (@Sausage_Eyes) August 30, 2017

😮 I hope @MIABOARDMAN looks back on this episode and realises she deserves better! WTF did she do??! #teenmomuk #teenmum @MTVTeenMomUK — Cherene Lendore (@Chez300) August 30, 2017

Despite their split in the episode, Mia and Manley have since got back together, and the teen mum has come out to defend their relationship following negative comments aimed at Manley.

Mia wrote on Instagram: "There are always two sides to every story and every single relationship have their fair share of ups and downs. Thank you everyone for your continued support and i can't wait for you to all watch next weeks episode in which there are finally a lot of laughs."

We must admit we did feel seriously sorry for Mia in last nights episode, but we are so happy to hear that the pair have patched things up.

We can't wait to see some fun times with Mia, Manley and of course Marliya in the upcoming episodes!

Teen Mom UK Wednesday's at 8pm only on MTV

