Teen Mom UK's New Girl Sassi Simmonds CLAPS BACK At Haters After Premiere Episode
Sassi by name sassy by nature.
Sassi Simmonds made her Teen Mom UK debut on Wednesday night in the first episode the second series but not everyone was feeling the newcomer, with some viewers finding her a bit, well, sassy.
But just in case anyone was wondering the 18-year-old took to Twitter to let the haters know that she is 100% proud to live up to her name.
It all started when a few users on the social media site decided to voice their less-than-impressed opinion of the show's new mum.
Fortunately though Sassi wasn't about to let a few measly comments get to her.
In fact, she clapped back in the best way with her own hilarious tweet, writing: "If your not liking me now your probably gunna hate me by the end of the series but hey who cares sassi by name sassy by nature. (sic)"
You tell em girl!
Personally we think Sassi, along with her 7-month-old daughter Zena'ya and boyfriend Darren are the perfect addition to the show and we're certainly not the only ones who agree.
Despite a few unfavourable tweets, the love for the newcomer was definitely pouring in much faster than the hate and many viewers were loving Sassi's Teen Mom UK debut.
And her biggest supporters of all? Her cast mates obviously! Teen Mom UK OG Amber Butler was on hand to offer some wise words, telling her to 'ignore the stupid comments.'
What is life without a little sassiness eh? Welcome to the Teen Mom UK family!
