Teen Mom UK's New Girl Sassi Simmonds CLAPS BACK At Haters After Premiere Episode

Sassi Simmonds made her Teen Mom UK debut on Wednesday night in the first episode the second series but not everyone was feeling the newcomer, with some viewers finding her a bit, well, sassy.

But just in case anyone was wondering the 18-year-old took to Twitter to let the haters know that she is 100% proud to live up to her name.

It all started when a few users on the social media site decided to voice their less-than-impressed opinion of the show's new mum.

I do not like this new Sassi girl.... bore off!! #TeenMomUK — sian 🌙 (@corbettxox) July 27, 2017

Not sure if I like #sassi on #teenmomuk little bit attention seeking/argumentative — Kimberley Dunne (@KimberleyDunne1) July 27, 2017

Fortunately though Sassi wasn't about to let a few measly comments get to her.

In fact, she clapped back in the best way with her own hilarious tweet, writing: "If your not liking me now your probably gunna hate me by the end of the series but hey who cares sassi by name sassy by nature. (sic)"

If your not liking me now your probably gunna hate me by the end of the series but hey who cares sassi by name sassy by nature🤣 #teenmomuk pic.twitter.com/Wdwiqug7HC — Sassi simmonds (@sassi_simmonds) July 27, 2017

You tell em girl!

Personally we think Sassi, along with her 7-month-old daughter Zena'ya and boyfriend Darren are the perfect addition to the show and we're certainly not the only ones who agree.

Despite a few unfavourable tweets, the love for the newcomer was definitely pouring in much faster than the hate and many viewers were loving Sassi's Teen Mom UK debut.

@sassi_simmonds is a great addition to #teenmomuk ps how awful was it to see @xamberbutler so upset 😩❤️ loving the show tho girls!! 👶🏻💕 — Bex💋 (@bekybond123) July 26, 2017

#teenmomuk was FAB @sassi_simmonds makes an amazing addition to the show, gonna miss next week as im away but im taping it so its ok 😊 — tara cowman (@taracowman) July 26, 2017

And her biggest supporters of all? Her cast mates obviously! Teen Mom UK OG Amber Butler was on hand to offer some wise words, telling her to 'ignore the stupid comments.'

You go girl 🙅🏽 ignore the stupid comments cos let's face it. They don't know you, they see 10 mins of your life so heyyyy, classy sassy 💋 https://t.co/4HiJYkzHEv — Amber Butler (@xamberbutler) July 27, 2017

What is life without a little sassiness eh? Welcome to the Teen Mom UK family!

