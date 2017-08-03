Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Praised By Fans For Showing The ‘Reality Of Being A Mum’

New girl on the Teen Mom UK block, Sassi Simmonds, has just been bombarded with a whole lot of praise for showing the reality of being a young mum.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to applaud the reality star after some pretty emosh scenes aired in episode two of the show's second season on Wednesday night.

Leigh Kelly

In the episode Sassi admits to feeling like a 'failure' as she struggles to stop her 7-month-old daughter, Zen'aya from crying.

One fan admitted to being reduced to tears themselves by the scenes while another offered supportive words, telling Sassi: "You're not alone."

@sassi_simmonds on teen mum tonight has literally shown the reality of being a mum. So much respect❤️ — millie✨ (@millieri97) August 2, 2017

I am in tears watching @sassi_simmonds on #teenmomuk tonight we have all been there. It's so hard be strong girl 💖 — LeoniiAmber (@Leoniiamber) August 2, 2017

@sassi_simmonds I've had plenty of days like this too. You're not alone x — Charlotte🌙 (@hichxrlie) August 2, 2017

Think Sassi is class me 😂 #teenmomuk — Jay Leigh (@JaiLeigh2) August 2, 2017

The praise is unsurprising given Sassi's totally honest portrayal of life as a teen mum. In the episode she admits: "To be honest this is the only day that I've actually disliked being a mum."

"Today has just been the hardest day, I've been trying everything to stop her from crying and all she's done is cry," added the teen mum.

Sassi, who shares daughter Zen'aya with her boyfriend Darren made her Teen Mom UK debut on the premiere episode of the show's second season.

And just two episodes in, it looks like the 18-year-old is already starting to win fans over after initially facing a touch of criticism for being Sassi by name and sassy by nature.

We think she's doing an awesome job and we can hardly wait to see her keep it real again when the next episode airs on Wednesday 9th August.

