Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Praised By Fans For Showing The ‘Reality Of Being A Mum’

Her honesty has won the hearts of fans.

Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 12:42

New girl on the Teen Mom UK block, Sassi Simmonds, has just been bombarded with a whole lot of praise for showing the reality of being a young mum.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to applaud the reality star after some pretty emosh scenes aired in episode two of the show's second season on Wednesday night.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT TEEN MOM UK'S NEW GIRL SASSI RIGHT HERE:

Leigh Kelly

In the episode Sassi admits to feeling like a 'failure' as she struggles to stop her 7-month-old daughter, Zen'aya from crying.

One fan admitted to being reduced to tears themselves by the scenes while another offered supportive words, telling Sassi: "You're not alone."

The praise is unsurprising given Sassi's totally honest portrayal of life as a teen mum. In the episode she admits: "To be honest this is the only day that I've actually disliked being a mum."

"Today has just been the hardest day, I've been trying everything to stop her from crying and all she's done is cry," added the teen mum.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE EMOTIONAL MOMENT SASSI BREAKS DOWN ON TEEN MOM UK RIGHT HERE:

Sassi, who shares daughter Zen'aya with her boyfriend Darren made her Teen Mom UK debut on the premiere episode of the show's second season.

And just two episodes in, it looks like the 18-year-old is already starting to win fans over after initially facing a touch of criticism for being Sassi by name and sassy by nature.

We think she's doing an awesome job and we can hardly wait to see her keep it real again when the next episode airs on Wednesday 9th August.

Don't forget to tune into Teen Mom UK Wednesday's at 8pm only on MTV.

Desperate for more Teen Mom UK Season 2? Check out all the best bits from Episode 2 right here...

 

Latest News

Ed Sheeran Takes Us to Ghana in Surprise 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' Video

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Praised By Fans For Showing The ‘Reality Of Being A Mum’

Minecraft Story Mode

Here’s When You’ll FINALLY Be Able To Play Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2

Chris Martin Covers Linkin Park's 'Crawling' In Moving Tribute To Chester Bennington

Madison Beer's 'Dead' Music Video Is Finally Here

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Miley Cyrus' Parents May Have Saved Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

Watch Kesha Perform 'Praying' and More 'Rainbow' Songs For The First Time

Pia Mia Returns With Sizzling 'I'm A Fan' Video

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Just Some Stuff You Probably Never Knew About Pubes

YSL stiletto roller skate

YSL Are Selling Stiletto Roller Skates For Anyone Who Has A Lot Of Cash And A Disregard For Their Personal Safety

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Opens Up To Jemma Lucy About Her Escort Past: “I Used To Be Really Bad”

Zara Larsson's New Album May Be Out Next Year!

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Talks Having Sex With Women Compared To Being In Relationships With Men

The Internet Is Convinced That Tom Holland Is Hiding A Frog In His Mouth And It Might Have A Point

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Confirms Split From TOWIE's Jon Clarke: 'I Don't Know What He's Thinking'

Harry Styles’ Ex Tess Ward Just Threw Potential Shade At Him Through The Medium Of Mushrooms

Louis Tomlinson Reveals That He And Zayn Malik Are Officially 'Mates' Again

A photo of a girl in a bra

Social Media Reacts To Article's Claim That 'Boobs Are Back'

More From Teen Mom UK

TV Shows

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 3

Teen Mom UK Season 2 l Episode 3 Sneak Peek Spoiler Pics

TV Shows

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Praised By Fans For Showing The ‘Reality Of Being A Mum’

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 2 | Episode #2 Best Bits

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 202 | Megan And Dylan's Family Time Feud

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 202 | Sassi's Meltdown Over Darren's DIY Disaster

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 202 | Mia Breaks Down Over More Manley Arguments

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman breaks down over arguing with Manley Geddes
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman Breaks Down After Endless Arguments With Boyfriend Manley Geddes

Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 202 | Sob! Sassi Gets Emosh About Being A Mum

TV Shows

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 2

Teen Mom UK Season 2 l Episode 2 Sneak Peek Spoiler Pics

Meet new Teen Mom UK star Sassi
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK's New Girl Sassi Simmonds CLAPS BACK At Haters After Premiere Episode

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Brutally Shades Megan McKenna Within Three Seconds Of His VT

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: 18 Celebs Share Their STRONG Thoughts On The New Housemates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Celebrity

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Katie Price Ruthlessly Lays Into Jemma Lucy On BBBOTS