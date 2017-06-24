Teen Mom UK's Sassi Simmonds Shares Advice For Other Young Mums: 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK is BACK for a brand new series, and this time, our girls will be joined by Sassi Simmonds, who has adorable seven-month-old daughter Zena'ya with boyfriend Darren.

Ahead of series two (starting Wednesday 19th July at 8pm - only on MTV!), the lovely new mum has shared some advice for other young mums, telling them not to be so hard on themselves.

Well said, Sassi.

MEET TEEN MOM UK'S NEW MUM SASSI IN OUR EXCLUSIVE VIDEO BELOW:

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Sassi shared some awesome words of wisdom for other teen mums, telling us: "A piece of advice that I would give to young teen mums that are expecting a baby is, don't be disheartened and feel disappointed in yourself if you have days where you feel like you really want to throw the towel in and you really can't do this because you do overcome it.

"You just need to go to bed, have a sleep, have a nice bath, relax, wake up in the morning and you'll be all fresh again.

MTV

"And another advice I would give is just don't be so hard on yourself. You're a new mum, there's no instruction leaflet, just go for it and take every day as it comes."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

MTV

Revealing that she was 'hooked' on the first series of the show, Sassi told MTV why she wanted to be a part of it, explaining: "I wanted to be on Teen Mom UK because I wanted to show other young mums that even though sometimes being a mum is hard, you can overcome difficult obstacles even though you have got a young baby."

MTV

Sassi added that she hopes fans of the show will 'take to (her) really well', admitting: "I'm gonna get people that love me and I'm gonna get people that hate me but you know, you can't please everyone in life'.

We cannot wait to get to know our awesome new mum and her little family!

Get to know our new mum Sassi when Teen Mom UK returns, Wednesday 19th July at 8pm - only on MTV! And you catch up with ALL of our amazing mums in our exclusive videos below! Teen Mom UK is working in partnership with charities Brook, Gingerbread and Little Lullaby to provide advice for teens on sexual health and being a single parent. If you need advice, get in touch.