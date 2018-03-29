Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant: Get To Know The Cast Of MTV’s Brand New Series

If you love the mums from Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom UK as much as we do, we’ve got some very exciting news for you because MTV is bringing a BRAND NEW parenting show to our TV screens.

Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant (starting Monday 2nd April at 8pm on MTV!) will follow Ashley, Brianna, Jade, Kayla and Lexi as they navigate their way through the journey of becoming a mum, from dealing with the excitement and nerves leading up to the birth to working through all the emotional highs and lows of actually being a parent.

And, if we’re honest, we cannot wait to watch every second of it – we know these mums will be amazing!

The new girls all have different stories to share, with cheerleading co-captain Lexi facing uncertainty with Kyler, her baby’s father, who she split with before finding out she was pregnant.

The 17-year-old is also feeling conscious about other people’s perceptions of her and her situation, with the teen explaining that gossip spreads fast in her small town – and she feels like she’s currently the topic.

20-year-old Ashley, meanwhile, swapped a life in Las Vegas for Vallejo when she found out she was pregnant with boyfriend Bar’s baby.

However, though Ashley is working hard on her career, she’s facing a tricky time with Bar’s mum Shen, who isn’t Ashley’s number one fan. The two face arguments about Ashley’s baby’s middle name and her baby shower – but can they ever resolve things?

Brianna, 17, is getting ready to raise her baby boy with on-off boyfriend Danae, who isn’t the biological father but is ready to raise Brianna’s little one as his own.

Danae, who is transgender, wants to teach the baby boy, who the couple have found out is missing part of his arm, more about the world – but he is facing tough times with Brianna, as the couple face a challenge with the young mum’s own mum about living in the same house.

Jade, 21, is also dealing with a tough relationship with her parents, who have previously struggled with addiction.

Jade wants to be able to have her parents' support when she and boyfriend Sean welcome little baby Kloie, but with her dad failing a drugs test at his work in the first episode, she’s not sure she can rely on them.

18-year-old Kayla is preparing to welcome a baby with on-off boyfriend Stephan, but after facing issues due to his history of cheating, she’s not sure whether they’ll be raising this baby together or not.

Though she wants to think that he’s turned over a new leaf, Kayla gets a shock when a friend reveals what Stephan’s really been up to – so what’s next for the couple?

We cannot wait to see what parenthood holds for these girls!

