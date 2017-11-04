Teen Wolf

There Was A Teen Wolf Reunion At Colton Haynes' Wedding

And it looked like the greatest wedding of all time

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Colton Haynes just got married to his love Jeff Leatham, and the wedding pretty much looked like the most fun ever. 

Kris Jenner officiated at the ceremony, and Colton and Jeff actually tied the knot on a huge bed of roses. We did say it was an epic wedding. 

Colton has pretty much talked about the big day non-stop on social media, including posting the most moving caption ever on Instagram, "Never stop dreaming kids...my fairytale came true & yours can too...no matter your orientation...everyone deserves to be happy & to be loved," he wrote.

And for Teen Wolf fans the whole thing was almost too much to deal with because two of Colton’s former co-stars attended the party. Holland Roden and Dylan O’Brien showed their love for the happy couple, just look at how happy they are in this cute candid pic. 

Back in the early days of the show their three characters were involved in a love triangle. Colton’s Jackson was in a relationship with Holland’s Lydia while Dylan’s Stiles had a crush on Lydia. 

We just wish we could have been at the wedding too. 

 

There was a mini Teen Wolf reunion and Colton Haynes' wedding

