Terminator

New Terminator Trilogy In The Works

James Cameron is planning a new Terminator trilogy.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 10:40

James Cameron might have his hands full with a seemingly endless stream of Avatar sequels over the next few years, but the director is keen to cram in even more to his schedule, with plans to revive the Terminator franchise. And he’s not just planning one new movie, but a whole new trilogy!

Paramount

“I am in discussions with [producer] David Ellison, who is the current rights holder globally for the Terminator’ franchise,” says Cameron. “The rights in the US market revert to me under US copyright law in a year and a half so he and I are talking about what we can do. Right now we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it.”

Paramount

And in case you’re still feeling burnt by the distinctly “meh” Terminator: Genisys, don’t worry. Cameron is on the same page...

“I think it’s fairly widely known that I don’t have a lot of respect for the films that were made later,” said the director. “I was supportive at the time in each case for Arnold’s sake because he is a close friend. He has been a mate of mine since 33 years ago so I was always supportive and never too negative. But they didn’t work for me for various reasons.”

Yeah, us neither Jim! Obviously this one is very early stages, but it sounds like something’s brewing. Although with three more Avatar sequels to get into cinemas, don’t expect this one to happen any time soon...

- By George Wales @georgewales85

