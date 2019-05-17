Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway

Aaron Chalmers has explained why having a relationship in the public eye isn’t always the easiest of tasks, admitting that he finds it ‘weird’ that people are still commenting on his past romance with Marnie Simpson.

The former Geordie Shore star opened up about how it feels to have your relationship played out in public for MTV’s That’s What He Said, sharing his experience with Sam Gowland and Nathan Henry who have also faced similar situations.

Watch Aaron, Sam and Nathan talk about public relationships in this video:

Explaining how it feels to have people bring up his past when he shares photos with his girlfriend Talia Oatway, Aaron told Sam and Nathan: “Every time I do post a picture of my missus, I get – it’s like, ‘You should be with Marnie’.

“Talia’s put a picture up with her daughter before, just her and her daughter, and people are writing stuff about Marnie which is obviously my ex but like it’s not nice, I just find it weird. It’s like people want to bring people down so much for no reason.”

MTV

With their past relationships starting very publicly on Love Island, Chris Hughes and Jack Fincham are no strangers to having people share their opinions on their romances.

Chris admitted: “Public relationships as well, adds like a huge kind of like pressure. It’s an open book to allow criticism from others which is again ridiculous but it’s something that we have to deal with.”

MTV

He added: “I think initially (in a new relationship) I think it’s tough, because for some reason, the world we live in people have an opinion on a relationship which they know absolutely nothing about.”