Love Island’s Jack Fincham Reveals The Social Media Abuse He Received About His Body During The Show

Jack Fincham has spoken out about the nasty messages he received on social media about his body when he appeared on last year’s Love Island.

The reality star joined fellow Love Islander Chris Hughes to share his experiences of dealing with body image – the theme for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week – for MTV’s That’s What He Said.

Watch Jack and Chris, along with Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland, Nathan Henry and Aaron Chalmers, talk all things body image:

Speaking about being trolled for how he looked on the show, Jack told Chris: “I knew it was coming, but I just thought, ‘Do you know what? You are what you are’, sort of thing.

“But I used to get people on Instagram and things like that going ‘oh you fat this, you fat that’ so I didn’t let it bother me, but it’s normally when you’re on your own, you sit down and you go like, ‘Oh, am I?’.”

MTV

Geordie Shore’s Sam shared his own thoughts, saying that whether they’re TV stars or not, no-one should have to put up with abusive comments.

He explained: “Just because we’re on telly we’re the same as anybody else, it doesn’t make a difference. We’re still human, we still have feelings.

MTV

“Regardless of whether I’m in shape, whether you’re in shape, whether you’re in shape why does that give someone random to say, ‘ha ha you should be doing this, you look fat today’.”

He added: “People have got a misconception of like, if people get surgery, they can either go public, they don’t have to go public, but them people will have an opinion about that and say well why have you got that done? But why does it matter?”