Sam Gowland Opens Up About Dealing With Losing Three Friends To Suicide Within A Year

The Geordie star joined Aaron Chalmers and Nathan Henry to share experiences and battle the stigma of male mental health.

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 15:52

Sam Gowland has opened up about the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding male mental health after three of his friends took their own lives this year.

The Geordie Shore star spoke with Nathan Henry and Aaron Chalmers for MTV’s That’s What He Said, with the three sharing their experiences of mental health and where they turned for support.

Sam, Nathan and Aaron battle the stigma of male mental health in this video:

Battling The Stigma Of Male Mental Health | That's What He Said

Sam told his Geordie friends that he believes men struggle to talk about how they’re feeling: “We’re all a bit too proud to be like, ‘Well I am actually suffering’."

He went on to explain that three of his friends died by suicide since Christmas, saying: “No-one had any idea that there was anything at all, either wrong with them or they were suffering any type of mental health and again, that’s because nothing was spoken out about.”

MTV

Sam admitted: “One of the lads we used to work with, he was the most - well I thought he was the most happiest-going, nothing ever bothered him, laddiest lad you could imagine and then, he killed himself. You think, god if someone had either spoken to him or if he’d have spoken out.”

Aaron also shared his experiences of dealing with anxiety, explaining that his close Geordie friend Gaz Beadle had given him the “best advice (he) ever got” by telling him to ‘walk in like he owns the place’.

The MMA fighter went on to open up about having a therapist and how it’s helped him mentally prepare for his fights.

MTV

He told Sam and Nathan: “It was my missus that found (my therapist) ‘cause I was like, I don’t want a man ‘cause I feel a bit intimidated speaking to a man, so I got an older woman.

“(I) Sat down and got everything off my chest, then I saw her every other week leading up until not my last fight, the fight before, because I was thinking to myself, ‘I’m too scared to walk out in front of the crowd’ because I was getting that much abuse, so I saw her up until the fight and I’ve never walked out so confident.”

If you would like advice or support relating to mental health, head to MIND or speak to them on 0300 123 3393.

