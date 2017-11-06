The 1975's Matt Healy Teases New EP Coming Soon

While their new album isn't out until next year, The 1975 will release an EP before the end of 2017.

Lead singer Matt Healy tweeted a typically blunt and to the point announcement yesterday that promises fans "one more EP", just days after the band's manager hinted new music was coming shortly.

Jamie Oborne - the manager - replied to several fans a few days ago to reveal some news about their upcoming agenda that essentially confirms the EP is coming very soon.

Oborne confirmed that no singles from their third album Music For Cars will be released until 2018, however when a fan called Healy a "liar" for promising new music in 2017 he replied "Wait and see... x".

Now with Matt announcing a new EP is on its way, we think it's safe to assume it'll be released in the next eight weeks.

Okay - one more EP — matty (@Truman_Black) November 5, 2017

Is "Okay" the title? Is "Okay" him sighing and giving into us music-hungry fans? Tell us more!

Anticipation for new The 1975 music is high after the release of their incredible second album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, which spawned the anthems 'Love Me' and 'The Sound'.

I Like It went to number one in the UK and the US, and won the band a Brit Award earlier this year.

Hold on to your seats because we could be getting this EP any day now!

Words: Ross McNeilage

