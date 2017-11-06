The 1975

The 1975's Matt Healy Teases New EP Coming Soon

The band's lead singer just confirmed a new EP is on its way...

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 13:18

While their new album isn't out until next year, The 1975 will release an EP before the end of 2017.

Lead singer Matt Healy tweeted a typically blunt and to the point announcement yesterday that promises fans "one more EP", just days after the band's manager hinted new music was coming shortly.

Jamie Oborne - the manager - replied to several fans a few days ago to reveal some news about their upcoming agenda that essentially confirms the EP is coming very soon.

View the lyrics
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart

Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart

I can't believe I forgot your name
Oh baby won't you come again?
She said "I've got a problem with your shoes and your tunes
But I might move in" and
"I thought that you were straight, now I'm wondering"

You're so conceited
I said "I love you"
What does it matter if I lie to you?
I don't regret it but I'm glad that we're through
So don't you tell me that you 'just don't get it'
Cause I know you do.

Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart

It's not about reciprocation it's just all about me
A sycophantic, prophetic, Socratic junkie wannabe
There's so much skin to see
A simple Epicurean Philosophy
And you say I'm such a cliche,
I can't see the difference in it either way.
And we left things to protect my mental health
But you call me when you're bored and you're playing with yourself

You're so conceited
I said "I love you"
What does it matter if I lie to you?
I don't regret it but I'm glad that we're through
So don't you tell me that you 'just don't get it'
Cause I know you do.

Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart

Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Well I know when you're around cause I know the sound
I know the sound, of your heart
Writer(s): Matthew Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Ross Macdonald Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Oborne confirmed that no singles from their third album Music For Cars will be released until 2018, however when a fan called Healy a "liar" for promising new music in 2017 he replied "Wait and see... x".

Now with Matt announcing a new EP is on its way, we think it's safe to assume it'll be released in the next eight weeks.

Is "Okay" the title? Is "Okay" him sighing and giving into us music-hungry fans? Tell us more!

Getty Images

Anticipation for new The 1975 music is high after the release of their incredible second album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, which spawned the anthems 'Love Me' and 'The Sound'.

I Like It went to number one in the UK and the US, and won the band a Brit Award earlier this year.

Hold on to your seats because we could be getting this EP any day now!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH THE 1975'S 'SOMEBODY ELSE' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
So I heard you found somebody else
And at first, I thought it was a lie
I took all my things that make sounds
The rest I can do without

I don't want your body
But I hate to think about you with somebody else
Our love has gone cold
You're intertwining your soul with somebody else

I'm looking through you
While you're looking through your phone
And then leaving with somebody else
No, I don't want your body
But I'm picturing your body with somebody else

I don't want your body, I don't want your body
I don't want your body, I don't want your body
I don't want your body, I don't want your body
I don't want your body, I don't want your body

And c'mon baby (I know)
This ain't the last time that I see your face
And c'mon baby (I know)
You said you'd find someone to take my place

I just don't believe that you have got it in you
Cause we are just gonna keep doing it every time
I start to believe in anything you're saying
I'm reminded that I should be gettin' over it

I don't want your body
But I hate to think about you with somebody else
Our love has gone cold
You're intertwining your soul with somebody else

I'm looking through you
While you're looking through your phone
And then leaving with somebody else
No, I don't want your body
But I'm picturing your body with somebody else

Got someone you love?
Get someone you need?
Fuck that, get money
I can't give you my soul
Cause we're never alone
Got someone you love?
Get someone you need?
Fuck that, get money
I can't give you my soul
Cause we're never alone

I don't want your body
But I hate to think about you with somebody else
Our love has gone cold
You're intertwining your soul with somebody else

I'm looking through you
While you're looking through your phone
And then leaving with somebody else
No, I don't want your body
But I'm picturing your body with somebody else
Writer(s): Ross Macdonald, Adam Hann, George Daniel, Matthew Healy Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

