Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended

Bachelor In Paradise suspended filming last weekend after allegations of misconduct were made, with the two contestants involved now speaking out for the first time.

Up until now it was claimed that cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson ‘hooked up’ despite Corinne ‘not being able to give consent’ as she was too drunk, according to TMZ.

But now Corinne has begun to address the situation, after it came to light that Warner Bros were investigating what happened after sending all contestants home.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," she explained. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.

"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality," she added. "As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

DeMario followed Corinne’s statement with one of his own, claiming it’s an ‘assassination of character’.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has [sic] been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he said.

"I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

The series was originally slated to air in the first week of August, but with there being no sign of filming resuming it’s looking unlikely that there will even be a season 4.