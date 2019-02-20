The BRIT Awards

BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big

Plus it was a good night to be Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande and The Carters...

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 - 22:15

Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix absolutely stormed the 2019 BRIT Awards tonight as they walked away with the coveted trophies.

Winning some of the biggest awards of the night, Dua Lipa and Little Mix snapped up the black gongs for British Single of the Year and British Artist Video of the Year. 

View the lyrics
One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need

Let me take the night, I love real easy
And I know that you'll still wanna see me
On the Sunday morning, music real loud
Let me love you while the moon is still out

Something in you-ou-ou lit up heaven in me-e-e
The feeling won't let me slee-ee-eep
'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel

One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need
One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need

One
One
One
One

I just wanna feel your skin on mine
Feel your eyes do the exploring
Passion in the message when you smile
Take my time

Something in you-ou-ou lit up heaven in me-e-e
The feeling won't let me slee-ee-eep
'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel

One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need
One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need

One
One
One
One

See a wonderland in your eyes
Might need your company tonight

Something in you-ou-ou lit up heaven in me-e-e
The feeling won't let me slee-ee-eep
'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel

One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need
One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need

One
One
One
One all I need
Writer(s): ADAM RICHARD WILES, DUA LIPA, JESSIE REYEZ Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The one and only Dua, who performed 'One Kiss' in an all-star medley, won British Single of the Year with Calvin Harris for 'One Kiss', just moments after he was honoured with the award for British Producer of the Year.

Getty Images

Little Mix picked up the award for British Artist Video of the Year for their brilliant 'Woman Like Me' visual, featuring Nicki Minaj, making them two-time BRIT Award winners.

Man of the hour George Ezra won British Male Solo Artist, while Jorja Smith was honoured with British Female Solo Artist, and Tom Walker picked up British Breakthrough Act.

Getty Images

The biggest winners of the night were The 1975, who were honoured with two of the show's biggest honours.

Winning British Group and British Album of the Year for their Number 1 record A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the band also made one of the best performances of the evening.

Getty Images

Elsewhere, Ariana Grande won International Female Solo Artist (duh) and Drake won International Male (duh-er). The pair accepted their awards with adorable video speeches, as did Beyoncé and Jay-Z to accept their award for International Group.

And last but most certainly not least, the one and only P!nk was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music, which was presented to her by Khalid, who revealed they are good pals (read: collab??).

Getty Images

Congrats to all of the winners!

The 2019 BRIT Award Winners List:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra *WINNER!
Giggs
Sam Smith

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anne-Marie
Florence and the Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith *WINNER!
Lily Allen

BRITISH GROUP

Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
The 1975 *WINNER!
Years & Years

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Ella Mai
Idles
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker *WINNER!

CRITICS' CHOICE

Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia
Sam Fender *WINNER!

 

 

 

 

 

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Calvin Harris

BRITISH SINGLE

Anne-Marie - '2002'
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss' *WINNER!
Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'
George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
Ramz - 'Barking'
Rudimental - 'These Days'
Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'
Tom Walker - 'Leave a Light On'

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
Florence and the Machine - High as Hope
George Ezra - Staying at Tamara's
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships *WINNER!

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'
Liam Payne & Rita Ora - 'For You'
Little Mix & Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me' *WINNER!

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Ariana Grande *WINNER!
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monae

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Drake *WINNER!
Eminem
Kamasai Washington
Travis Scott

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BROCKHAMPTON
The Carters *WINNER!
Chic
First Aid Kit
Twenty One Pilots

Outstanding Contribution to Music

P!nk

Latest News

Women of the 2019 BRIT Awards: Winners and performers Little Mix, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne, H.E.R, P!nk (Pink) and Jorja Smith
BRITs 2019: The 7 Best Moments From the Women Who Made the Show
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, The 1975 and Little Mix winners of the 2019 BRIT Awards at The O2 in London, February 2019
BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix attend The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England
BRITs 2019: Little Mix and Ms Banks (Literally) Steal the Show with Major 'Woman Like Me' Performance
Hugh Jackman opens the 2019 BRIT Awards with a performance of &#039;The Greatest Showman&#039;&#039;s &#039;The Greatest Show&#039;
BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
Bebe Rexha Hits Back At Haters And Teases Song Directed At Them
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Spontaneously Book Last-Minute Flight To Heartwarming Location
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
P!nk Releases New Single ‘Walk Me Home’ Ahead Of Her BRITs 2019 Performance Tonight
This Priceless One Direction Meme Is The Only Good Thing About 2019
Everything You NTK About Tristan Thompson’s Shocking Cheating Scandal
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression
BTS - LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF - World Tour
BTS Are Going To Be Playing Wembley Stadium On Their ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ World Tour
Megan Barton Hanson Comes Out As Bisexual After Wes Nelson Split
Megan Barton Hanson Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality After Wes Nelson Split
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying
Selena Gomez Has Teased A Collab With Benny Blanco, J Balvin And Tainy
Is This How Noah Cyrus *Really* Feels About Lil Xan’s Surprise Baby News?
Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Reports 5-Year-Old North West Has A Boyfriend
Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Monkeykraft
10 Video Games To Download That Are Perfect For Playing on The Loo
Monsta X Have Made A Comeback With The Music Video For ‘Alligator’

More From The BRIT Awards

Women of the 2019 BRIT Awards: Winners and performers Little Mix, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne, H.E.R, P!nk (Pink) and Jorja Smith
BRITs 2019: The 7 Best Moments From the Women Who Made the Show
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, The 1975 and Little Mix winners of the 2019 BRIT Awards at The O2 in London, February 2019
BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix attend The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England
BRITs 2019: Little Mix and Ms Banks (Literally) Steal the Show with Major 'Woman Like Me' Performance
Hugh Jackman opens the 2019 BRIT Awards with a performance of &#039;The Greatest Showman&#039;&#039;s &#039;The Greatest Show&#039;
BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
P!nk Releases New Single ‘Walk Me Home’ Ahead Of Her BRITs 2019 Performance Tonight
Hugh Jackman Is Going To Be Opening For The BRITs 2019 The Greatest Showman Style
P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night
Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2019 (And After Party!)
4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans
BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List
The BRIT Awards 2019 Critics Choice Shortlist - Sam Fender, Mahalia, Lewis Capaldi
BRITs 2019: Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia & Sam Fender Are This Year’s Critics Choice Nominees

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Spontaneously Book Last-Minute Flight To Heartwarming Location
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
This Priceless One Direction Meme Is The Only Good Thing About 2019
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression
BTS - LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF - World Tour
BTS Are Going To Be Playing Wembley Stadium On Their ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ World Tour
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Hugh Jackman opens the 2019 BRIT Awards with a performance of &#039;The Greatest Showman&#039;&#039;s &#039;The Greatest Show&#039;
BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
Megan Barton Hanson Comes Out As Bisexual After Wes Nelson Split
Megan Barton Hanson Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality After Wes Nelson Split
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix attend The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England
BRITs 2019: Little Mix and Ms Banks (Literally) Steal the Show with Major 'Woman Like Me' Performance
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie