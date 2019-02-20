BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big

Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix absolutely stormed the 2019 BRIT Awards tonight as they walked away with the coveted trophies.

Winning some of the biggest awards of the night, Dua Lipa and Little Mix snapped up the black gongs for British Single of the Year and British Artist Video of the Year.

The one and only Dua, who performed 'One Kiss' in an all-star medley, won British Single of the Year with Calvin Harris for 'One Kiss', just moments after he was honoured with the award for British Producer of the Year.

Getty Images

Little Mix picked up the award for British Artist Video of the Year for their brilliant 'Woman Like Me' visual, featuring Nicki Minaj, making them two-time BRIT Award winners.

Man of the hour George Ezra won British Male Solo Artist, while Jorja Smith was honoured with British Female Solo Artist, and Tom Walker picked up British Breakthrough Act.

Getty Images

The biggest winners of the night were The 1975, who were honoured with two of the show's biggest honours.

Winning British Group and British Album of the Year for their Number 1 record A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the band also made one of the best performances of the evening.

Getty Images

Elsewhere, Ariana Grande won International Female Solo Artist (duh) and Drake won International Male (duh-er). The pair accepted their awards with adorable video speeches, as did Beyoncé and Jay-Z to accept their award for International Group.

And last but most certainly not least, the one and only P!nk was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music, which was presented to her by Khalid, who revealed they are good pals (read: collab??).

Getty Images

Congrats to all of the winners!

The 2019 BRIT Award Winners List:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra *WINNER!

Giggs

Sam Smith

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anne-Marie

Florence and the Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith *WINNER!

Lily Allen

BRITISH GROUP

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

The 1975 *WINNER!

Years & Years

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker *WINNER!

CRITICS' CHOICE

Lewis Capaldi

Mahalia

Sam Fender *WINNER!

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Calvin Harris

BRITISH SINGLE

Anne-Marie - '2002'

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss' *WINNER!

Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

George Ezra - 'Shotgun'

Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'

Ramz - 'Barking'

Rudimental - 'These Days'

Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'

Tom Walker - 'Leave a Light On'

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

Florence and the Machine - High as Hope

George Ezra - Staying at Tamara's

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships *WINNER!

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

Liam Payne & Rita Ora - 'For You'

Little Mix & Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me' *WINNER!

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Ariana Grande *WINNER!

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine and the Queens

Janelle Monae

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Drake *WINNER!

Eminem

Kamasai Washington

Travis Scott

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BROCKHAMPTON

The Carters *WINNER!

Chic

First Aid Kit

Twenty One Pilots

Outstanding Contribution to Music

P!nk