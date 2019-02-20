BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big
Plus it was a good night to be Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande and The Carters...
Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix absolutely stormed the 2019 BRIT Awards tonight as they walked away with the coveted trophies.
Winning some of the biggest awards of the night, Dua Lipa and Little Mix snapped up the black gongs for British Single of the Year and British Artist Video of the Year.
The one and only Dua, who performed 'One Kiss' in an all-star medley, won British Single of the Year with Calvin Harris for 'One Kiss', just moments after he was honoured with the award for British Producer of the Year.
Little Mix picked up the award for British Artist Video of the Year for their brilliant 'Woman Like Me' visual, featuring Nicki Minaj, making them two-time BRIT Award winners.
Man of the hour George Ezra won British Male Solo Artist, while Jorja Smith was honoured with British Female Solo Artist, and Tom Walker picked up British Breakthrough Act.
The biggest winners of the night were The 1975, who were honoured with two of the show's biggest honours.
Winning British Group and British Album of the Year for their Number 1 record A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the band also made one of the best performances of the evening.
Elsewhere, Ariana Grande won International Female Solo Artist (duh) and Drake won International Male (duh-er). The pair accepted their awards with adorable video speeches, as did Beyoncé and Jay-Z to accept their award for International Group.
And last but most certainly not least, the one and only P!nk was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music, which was presented to her by Khalid, who revealed they are good pals (read: collab??).
Congrats to all of the winners!
The 2019 BRIT Award Winners List:
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra *WINNER!
Giggs
Sam Smith
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Anne-Marie
Florence and the Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith *WINNER!
Lily Allen
BRITISH GROUP
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
The 1975 *WINNER!
Years & Years
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Ella Mai
Idles
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker *WINNER!
CRITICS' CHOICE
Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia
Sam Fender *WINNER!
BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Calvin Harris
BRITISH SINGLE
Anne-Marie - '2002'
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss' *WINNER!
Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'
George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
Ramz - 'Barking'
Rudimental - 'These Days'
Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'
Tom Walker - 'Leave a Light On'
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
Florence and the Machine - High as Hope
George Ezra - Staying at Tamara's
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships *WINNER!
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'
Liam Payne & Rita Ora - 'For You'
Little Mix & Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me' *WINNER!
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Ariana Grande *WINNER!
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monae
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Drake *WINNER!
Eminem
Kamasai Washington
Travis Scott
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
BROCKHAMPTON
The Carters *WINNER!
Chic
First Aid Kit
Twenty One Pilots
Outstanding Contribution to Music
P!nk