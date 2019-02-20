BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
'The Greatest Showman' was brought to life...
Hugh Jackman just made his BRITs debut with one of the most epic performances the awards show has seen in its rich history.
Bringing the chart-topping phenomenon that is The Greatest Showman to life, the actor-turned-theatrical superstar certainly treated fans to a show, alright.
Performing 'The Greatest Show' with an army of dancers behind him, trapeze artists dangling 100 feet above him and enough confetti to fill a house, Jackman brought The O2 arena to their feet with the show opener.
He sounded absolutely incredible and looked ecstatic to be on stage for the performance, which was choreographed by the blockbuster's director Michael Gracey.
The massive performance comes ahead of Jackman's first ever world tour as he previously announced a sold-out solo tour that will see him perform tunes from musicals of the past and present.
Fans who loved 'The Greatest Show' will be thrilled at the taster they got as he is set to perform tracks from The Greatest Showman (come on, he literally is the greatest showman, after all) as well as Les Miserables and more.
The Greatest Showman soundtrack recently broke Adele's UK album chart record, spending more weeks at Number 1 this century than any other album. Ever.
The insane chart record proves how huge the film and its soundtrack have become, and Hugh's performance tonight only proved why everyone is so bonkers for it all.
Considering that performing at the BRITs is usually on artists' bucket lists, it's very impressive that the man who once played Wolverine just went up and smashed it like he's done it his whole life.
Now, how can we get the whole film on tour? Is that a thing? Can that happen? Please?