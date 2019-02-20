The BRIT Awards

BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance

'The Greatest Showman' was brought to life...

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 - 20:31

Hugh Jackman just made his BRITs debut with one of the most epic performances the awards show has seen in its rich history.

Bringing the chart-topping phenomenon that is The Greatest Showman to life, the actor-turned-theatrical superstar certainly treated fans to a show, alright.

View the lyrics
You know I want you
It's not a secret I try to hide
You know you want me
So don't keep saying our hands are tied

You claim it's not in the cards
And fate is pulling you miles away
And out of reach from me
But you're here in my heart
So who can stop me if I decide that you're my destiny?

What if we rewrite the stars?
Say you were made to be mine
Nothing could keep us apart
You'll be the one I was meant to find
It's up to you, and it's up to me
No one can say what we get to be
So why don't we rewrite the stars?
And maybe the world could be ours tonight

You think it's easy
You think I don't wanna run to you, yeah
But there are mountains
And there are doors that we can't walk through

I know you're wondering why
Because we're able to be just you and me within these walls
But when we go outside
You're gonna wake up and see that it was hopeless after all

No one can rewrite the stars
How can you say you'll be mine?
Everything keeps us apart
And I'm not the one you were meant to find
It's not up to you, it's not up to me, yeah
When everyone tells us what we can be
And how can we rewrite the stars?
Say that the world can be ours tonight

All I want is to fly with you
All I want is to fall with you
So just give me all of you
It feels impossible
It's not impossible
Is it impossible?
Say that it's possible

How do we rewrite the stars?
Say you were made to be mine
And nothing can keep us apart
'Cause you are the one I was meant to find
It's up to you, and it's up to me
No one can say what we get to be
And why don't we rewrite the stars?
Changing the world to be ours

You know I want you
It's not a secret I try to hide
But I can't have you
We're bound to break and my hands are tied
Writer(s): BENJ PASEK, JUSTIN PAUL Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Performing 'The Greatest Show' with an army of dancers behind him, trapeze artists dangling 100 feet above him and enough confetti to fill a house, Jackman brought The O2 arena to their feet with the show opener.

He sounded absolutely incredible and looked ecstatic to be on stage for the performance, which was choreographed by the blockbuster's director Michael Gracey.

Getty Images

The massive performance comes ahead of Jackman's first ever world tour as he previously announced a sold-out solo tour that will see him perform tunes from musicals of the past and present.

Fans who loved 'The Greatest Show' will be thrilled at the taster they got as he is set to perform tracks from The Greatest Showman (come on, he literally is the greatest showman, after all) as well as Les Miserables and more.

Getty Images

 

The Greatest Showman soundtrack recently broke Adele's UK album chart record, spending more weeks at Number 1 this century than any other album. Ever.

The insane chart record proves how huge the film and its soundtrack have become, and Hugh's performance tonight only proved why everyone is so bonkers for it all.

Getty Images

Considering that performing at the BRITs is usually on artists' bucket lists, it's very impressive that the man who once played Wolverine just went up and smashed it like he's done it his whole life.

Now, how can we get the whole film on tour? Is that a thing? Can that happen? Please?

