BRITs 2019: Little Mix and Ms Banks (Literally) Steal the Show with Major 'Woman Like Me' Performance
The two-time (!) BRIT Award winning girl group's third BRITs performance topped the rest...
If there's anything Little Mix know how to do better than anyone else, it's how to make a BRITs performance a moment.
Transforming the famous stage to become an overwhelmingly pink heist set-up, the high-concept performance was their most ambitious yet and it was utterly incredible.
Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie dominated the stage with a slew of backing dancers but all eyes were firmly on them as they stormed through an intense rendition of 'Woman Like Me'.
The performance was heavy on choreography and they pulled it off effortlessly as ever while sounding just as good as they do on bloody record. How is it fair?!
Joined by the one and only Ms. Banks, who debuted a fiery verse in place of Nicki Minaj's original feature, the song received an entirely new treatment as it was then remixed for an epic dance breakdown, so they could show the world even more of what they can do and make it seem easy.
While some fans anticipated a medley with their new single 'Think About Us', it makes sense that they went for their massive LM5 lead considering it received a nomination for the Video of the Year... and won the award on the night, making it their second BRIT Award win ever.
What we're desperate to know is if they're going to release an official version of this Ms. Banks-assisted remix? Preferably with that dance breakdown included?
Give the people what they want, Little Mix! You smashed it out the park, girls.