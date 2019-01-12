BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List
George Ezra and Jorja Smith also picked up multiple nods for this year’s awards…
Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa lead the nominations for the BRIT Awards 2019 with four nods each!
Anne-Marie rounds off an incredible 12 months with praise in the categories for British Female Solo Artist, British Album Of The Year, British Single and British Artist Video Of The Year, both for ‘2002’.
Having won two BRITs last year, Dua picks up four nominations, two in each of the British Single and British Artist Video Of The Year categories for ‘IDGAF’ and her Calvin Harris collab ‘One Kiss’.
Following close behind with three nominations apiece are George Ezra and Jorja Smith.
George Ezra finds himself in the British Male Solo Artist field with Aphex Twin, Craig David, Giggs and Sam Smith, as well as British Album Of The Year and British Single for ‘Shotgun’.
Jorja Smith, who was named last year’s Critics Choice winner, also vies for British Breakthrough Act, British Album Of The Year and British Female Solo Artist.
Jess Glynne, who last year extended her record for holding the most UK Number 1 singles scored by a British female solo artist, tallies two nominations. Although also appearing on Rudimental’s ‘These Days’, which picks up two nods, she’s officially nominated for British Single with ‘I’ll Be There’ as well as in the British Female Solo Artist category, alongside Florence + The Machine, Jorja Smith and Lily Allen.
The 1975 – who once trolled themselves during their 2017 BRITs performance of ‘The Sound’ – look set to try and win another BRIT in the British Group category. However, they face competition from Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Little Mix and Years & Years.
A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is also nominated for British Album Of The Year alongside Anne-Marie’s Speak Your Mind, Florence + The Machine’s High As Hope, George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s and Jorja Smith’s Lost & Found.
Over in the international categories, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Christine & The Queens and Janelle Monáe compete for International Female Solo Artist, while Drake, Eminem, Kamasi Washington, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott face-off for International Male Solo Artist.
BROCKHAMPTON, The Carters (Beyoncé and JAY-Z), First Aid Kit, Nile Rodgers & Chic and twenty one pilots are all in the running for International Group.
This year’s BRITs will once again be held at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday 20th February and will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.
Full BRIT Awards 2019 Nominations:
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
BRITISH GROUP
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Ella Mai
Idles
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
George Ezra - Staying At Tamara’s
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
BRITISH SINGLE
Anne-Marie - 2002
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
George Ezra - Shotgun
Jess Glynne - I’ll Be There
RAMZ - Barking
Rudimental Ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen - These Days
Sigala & Paloma Faith - Lullaby
Tom Walker - Leave A Light On
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Anne-Marie - 2002
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Jax Jones Ft. Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
Jonas Blue Ft. Jack & Jack - Rise
Liam Payne & Rita Ora - For You (Fifty Shades Freed)
Little Mix Ft. Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
Rita Ora - Let You Love Me
Rudimental Ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen - These Days
CRITICS’ CHOICE
Sam Fender (WINNER)
Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia
BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
TBC
BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
TBC
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine & The Queens
Janelle Monáe
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
BROCKHAMPTON
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
twenty one pilots