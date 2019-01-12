The BRIT Awards

BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List

George Ezra and Jorja Smith also picked up multiple nods for this year’s awards…

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 18:00

Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa lead the nominations for the BRIT Awards 2019 with four nods each!

Anne-Marie rounds off an incredible 12 months with praise in the categories for British Female Solo Artist, British Album Of The Year, British Single and British Artist Video Of The Year, both for ‘2002’.

Having won two BRITs last year, Dua picks up four nominations, two in each of the British Single and British Artist Video Of The Year categories for ‘IDGAF’ and her Calvin Harris collab ‘One Kiss’.

View the lyrics
I will always remember
The day you kissed my lips
Light as a feather
And it went just like this
No, it's never been better
Than the summer of 2002 (ooh)
Uh, we were only eleven
But acting like grown-ups
Like we are in the present
Drinking from plastic cups
Singing, "Love is forever and ever"
Well, I guess that was true

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
And it went like this, say

Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs

Now we're under the covers
Fast forward to eighteen
We are more than lovers
Yeah, we are all we need
When we're holding each other
I'm taken back to 2002 (ooh)
Yeah

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
And it went like this, say

Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
On the day we fell in love
Ooh-oh ooh-oh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh-oh ooh-oh

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
Of an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
Oh, now

Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young
Singing at the top of both our lungs
On the day we fell in love
Ooh-oh ooh-oh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh-oh ooh-oh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh-oh ooh-oh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh-oh ooh-oh
On the day we fell in love, love, love
Writer(s): JULIA MICHAELS, BENJAMIN JOSEPH LEVIN, STEVE MAC, TRACY LAUREN MARROW, ETTERLENE JORDAN, EDWARD CHRISTOPHER SHEERAN, ANNE-MARIE ROSE NICHOLSON, WILLIAM RANDALL DE BARGE, ELDRA P. DE BARGE, GEORGE CLIN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Following close behind with three nominations apiece are George Ezra and Jorja Smith.

George Ezra finds himself in the British Male Solo Artist field with Aphex Twin, Craig David, Giggs and Sam Smith, as well as British Album Of The Year and British Single for ‘Shotgun’.

Jorja Smith, who was named last year’s Critics Choice winner, also vies for British Breakthrough Act, British Album Of The Year and British Female Solo Artist.

Getty Images

Jess Glynne, who last year extended her record for holding the most UK Number 1 singles scored by a British female solo artist, tallies two nominations. Although also appearing on Rudimental’s ‘These Days’, which picks up two nods, she’s officially nominated for British Single with ‘I’ll Be There’ as well as in the British Female Solo Artist category, alongside Florence + The Machine, Jorja Smith and Lily Allen.

The 1975 – who once trolled themselves during their 2017 BRITs performance of ‘The Sound’ – look set to try and win another BRIT in the British Group category. However, they face competition from Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Little Mix and Years & Years.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is also nominated for British Album Of The Year alongside Anne-Marie’s Speak Your Mind, Florence + The Machine’s High As Hope, George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s and Jorja Smith’s Lost & Found.

Getty

Over in the international categories, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Christine & The Queens and Janelle Monáe compete for International Female Solo Artist, while Drake, Eminem, Kamasi Washington, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott face-off for International Male Solo Artist.

BROCKHAMPTON, The Carters (Beyoncé and JAY-Z), First Aid Kit, Nile Rodgers & Chic and twenty one pilots are all in the running for International Group.

This year’s BRITs will once again be held at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday 20th February and will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Full BRIT Awards 2019 Nominations:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope

George Ezra - Staying At Tamara’s

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

BRITISH SINGLE

Anne-Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

George Ezra - Shotgun

Jess Glynne - I’ll Be There

RAMZ - Barking

Rudimental Ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen - These Days

Sigala & Paloma Faith - Lullaby

Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Anne-Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Jax Jones Ft. Ina Wroldsen - Breathe

Jonas Blue Ft. Jack & Jack - Rise

Liam Payne & Rita Ora - For You (Fifty Shades Freed)

Little Mix Ft. Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me

Rita Ora - Let You Love Me

Rudimental Ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen - These Days

CRITICS’ CHOICE

Sam Fender (WINNER)

Lewis Capaldi

Mahalia

BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

TBC

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

TBC

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine & The Queens

Janelle Monáe

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BROCKHAMPTON

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

twenty one pilots

