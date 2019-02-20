The BRIT Awards

BRITs 2019: The 7 Best Moments From the Women Who Made the Show

Female artists from the UK and across the pond absolutely stole the show this year...

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 - 23:20

Let's get one thing straight: the women won the 2019 BRIT Awards.

We're not (only) talking about awards either but rather the fact that badass female artists from these murky shores and across the pond delivered more than any of us deserved to make this year's ceremony one of the best in recent memory. It was a magical night for girl power and celebrating women of talent and courage.

Getty Images

There were two major collaborative performances during the night as Little Mix brought Ms. Banks onstage and Jess Glynne teamed up with H.E.R for the live debut of their recent collab, meanwhile the ladies won some of the biggest awards of the evening and P!nk proved why women do it best with her Earth-shattering performance that closed the show. Whew.

Hell, even Beyoncé made a very rare public appearance to accept her award and shout out another queen (in the making).

Let's take a look back at the best bits...

1. Little Mix Winning Their Second BRIT

Getty Images

Little Mix kicked off the girl power theme of the night with their massive, pinked out performance of 'Woman Like Me', for which they brought Ms. Banks along to help them smash it.

With one incredible performance under their belt and two nominations, the UK's biggest girl group has already won - let's face it - however their reaction to actually winning the award for British Video of the Year was priceless, and proved once again just why they're the best band in the 'biz. With Perrie screaming and Jade crying, the group accepted the second BRIT Award of their career for their 'Woman Like Me' visual with a gracious and heartfelt speech that put their fans at the top. What a moment.

2. Dua Lipa Taking Home 'British Single'

Getty Images

Dua. F--king. Lipa. After storming into the BRITs in 2018 with two major wins and a huge 'New Rules' performance, she topped herself this year as she walked away with just one of the biggest awards of the night. No biggie!

That's right, the pop superstar won the British Single award for 'One Kiss', her unforgettable Number 1 hit with Calvin Harris that dominated the charts all of summer last year and still plays on the radio every hour of the day. Deserved doesn't even cut it! The duo also performed the track live during the show as part of an insane Calvin Harris medley that celebrated the winning producer's recent string of smash hits.

3. Jorja Smith's Gorgeous Performance

Getty Images

Ugh, Jorja Smith. What can we even say about this angel? With a voice like butter and skin clearer than my last weekend, the massively talented BRIT winner treated us to a stunning rendition of 'Don't Watch Me Cry', which brought The O2 in London to a standing ovation.

4. Beyoncé Shouting Out Meghan Markle

ITV

Surprise! Beyoncé at the BRITs! Well, not really but, kinda. The Queen of Everything made a rare appearance via video to accept her and husband Jay-Z's award for International Group (for The Carters) and ended it with a hilarious shout out.

Recreating their famous 'Apes**t' video that showed them run riot in the Louvre and pose in front of the Mona Lisa, they both stood in front of a framed portrait of Meghan Markle, essentially giving the Princess the official Queen's approval. 'Cuz she slay.

5. P!nk's Jaw-Dropping 15-Minute Medley

Getty Images

There are no suitable words in the dictionary that can articulate the power, strength, stamina and Goddess-given talent that P!nk possesses and demonstrated on the BRITs stage tonight.

After being honoured with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, the legendary superstar celebrated her 20-year career with a 15-minute medley that saw her recreate some of her most famous and challenging musical moments, all in the nonchalant, effortless way that she does every time. She began with new single 'Walk Me Home' before flying into the main arena for 'Just Like Fire', duetting with Dan from Bastille for 'Just Give Me A Reason', being acrobatically tossed around viciously for a jaw-dropping rendition of 'Try' in the rain (!) then finishing up with a moving performance of 2017's 'What About Us'.

Getty Images

Not only is her talent unbelievable but she has hits upon hits upon hits and barely even scratched the surface of her discography, deciding to showcase some of her favourite highlights of the past 10 years, with no song pre-2012 appearing. Proving that she's no nostalgia act but rather a legacy artist still churning out her best work, P!nk taught everyone in that audience (and at home) a thing or two while uplifting them all. Queen of talent.

6. Jess Glynne and H.E.R Baring All Onstage

Getty Images

In one of the show's bravest moments, Jess Glynne bared her all for her own performance. For the live debut of the 'Thursday' remix, featuring Grammy-winning U.S. powerhouse H.E.R, Jess set up a reverse make-up master class to strip off all of her make-up to create a vulnerable and intimate moment that celebrated women for all they are, with or without a full face.

7. Ariana Grande Being A Thankful, Precious Angel

Youtube / Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, the biggest artist in the world right now (who just broke The Beatles' record - slay!), was sadly not in the UK to make an appearance at the show.

However, to accept her award for International Female Solo Artist she did film an acceptance speech that was quintessential Ariana in every way. Black and white filter? Check. Hoodie? Check. Adorable voice? Check. Countless repetitive thanks to her fans? Check, check, check!

Stating that she wished she could be in attendance to celebrate her fans and the rest of the talent at the 2019 BRITs, it was just another refreshing moment where everyone watching was honouring the incredible female talent in the world.

Girl, are we lucky!

