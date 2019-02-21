The BRIT Awards

BRITs 2019: Watch The Performances In Full!

Re-live iconic performances from P!nk, The 1975, Little Mix, Calvin Harris and more from The BRIT Awards 2019...

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 11:23

WHAT. A. SHOW. The BRIT Awards 2019 did not disappoint with another year full of incredible live performances. 

Jess Glynne bared all with a reverse make-up masterclass, George Ezra had the time of his life, Little Mix did THAT, P!nk proved why she was awarded the Outstanding Contribution To Music award with an iconic BRITs performance and so much more.

Click here to see the complete BRITs 2019 winners list!

Check out all the videos from the night below - we'll be adding them as soon as they become available.

Little Mix, Ms Banks - Woman Like Me

Little Mix – Woman Like Me (Live at The BRIT Awards 2019)

P!nk - Walk Me Home / Just Like Fire /Just Give Me A Reason (feat. Dan from Bastille) /Try / What About Us

P!nk - Live at The BRIT Awards 2019

The 1975 - Sincerity Is Scary

The 1975 - Sincerity Is Scary (Live From The BRITs 2019)

Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa – Giant / Promises / One Kiss

Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa – Giant / Promises / One Kiss (BRITs 2019)

Jess Glynne, H.E.R. - Thursday

Jess Glynne - Thursday (Live from the BRITs 2019) ft. H.E.R.

George Ezra - Shotgun

George Ezra ft The Hot 8 Brass Band – Shotgun (Live at the BRIT Awards 2019)

Jorja Smith - Don't Watch Me Cry

Jorja Smith - Don't Watch Me Cry (Live at The BRIT Awards 2019)

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #4
Pink performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards
BRITs 2019: Watch The Performances In Full!
7 Celebs That Are At least 95% Vegan Just Like Beyoncé
7 Celebs That Are At least 95% Vegan Just Like Beyoncé
Jordyn Woods ‘Has Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House’ Amid Cheating Drama
Noah Centineo And Lily Collins Spark Romance Rumours With Flirty Comments
Women of the 2019 BRIT Awards: Winners and performers Little Mix, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne, H.E.R, P!nk (Pink) and Jorja Smith
BRITs 2019: The 7 Best Moments From the Women Who Made the Show
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, The 1975 and Little Mix winners of the 2019 BRIT Awards at The O2 in London, February 2019
BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix attend The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England
BRITs 2019: Little Mix and Ms Banks (Literally) Steal the Show with Major 'Woman Like Me' Performance
Hugh Jackman opens the 2019 BRIT Awards with a performance of &#039;The Greatest Showman&#039;&#039;s &#039;The Greatest Show&#039;
BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
Bebe Rexha Hits Back At Haters And Teases Song Directed At Them
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Spontaneously Book Last-Minute Flight To Heartwarming Location
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
P!nk Releases New Single ‘Walk Me Home’ Ahead Of Her BRITs 2019 Performance Tonight
This Priceless One Direction Meme Is The Only Good Thing About 2019
Everything You NTK About Tristan Thompson’s Shocking Cheating Scandal
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression
BTS - LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF - World Tour
BTS Are Going To Be Playing Wembley Stadium On Their ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ World Tour
Megan Barton Hanson Comes Out As Bisexual After Wes Nelson Split
Megan Barton Hanson Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality After Wes Nelson Split
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying

More From The BRIT Awards

Pink performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards
BRITs 2019: Watch The Performances In Full!
Women of the 2019 BRIT Awards: Winners and performers Little Mix, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne, H.E.R, P!nk (Pink) and Jorja Smith
BRITs 2019: The 7 Best Moments From the Women Who Made the Show
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, The 1975 and Little Mix winners of the 2019 BRIT Awards at The O2 in London, February 2019
BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix attend The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England
BRITs 2019: Little Mix and Ms Banks (Literally) Steal the Show with Major 'Woman Like Me' Performance
Hugh Jackman opens the 2019 BRIT Awards with a performance of &#039;The Greatest Showman&#039;&#039;s &#039;The Greatest Show&#039;
BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
P!nk Releases New Single ‘Walk Me Home’ Ahead Of Her BRITs 2019 Performance Tonight
Hugh Jackman Is Going To Be Opening For The BRITs 2019 The Greatest Showman Style
P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night
Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2019 (And After Party!)
4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans
BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Spontaneously Book Last-Minute Flight To Heartwarming Location
This Priceless One Direction Meme Is The Only Good Thing About 2019
BTS - LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF - World Tour
BTS Are Going To Be Playing Wembley Stadium On Their ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ World Tour
Hugh Jackman opens the 2019 BRIT Awards with a performance of &#039;The Greatest Showman&#039;&#039;s &#039;The Greatest Show&#039;
BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression
Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Jordyn Woods ‘Has Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House’ Amid Cheating Drama
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix attend The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England
BRITs 2019: Little Mix and Ms Banks (Literally) Steal the Show with Major 'Woman Like Me' Performance
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, The 1975 and Little Mix winners of the 2019 BRIT Awards at The O2 in London, February 2019
BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big