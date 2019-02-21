BRITs 2019: Watch The Performances In Full!

WHAT. A. SHOW. The BRIT Awards 2019 did not disappoint with another year full of incredible live performances.

Jess Glynne bared all with a reverse make-up masterclass, George Ezra had the time of his life, Little Mix did THAT, P!nk proved why she was awarded the Outstanding Contribution To Music award with an iconic BRITs performance and so much more.

Check out all the videos from the night below - we'll be adding them as soon as they become available.

Little Mix, Ms Banks - Woman Like Me

P!nk - Walk Me Home / Just Like Fire /Just Give Me A Reason (feat. Dan from Bastille) /Try / What About Us

The 1975 - Sincerity Is Scary

Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa – Giant / Promises / One Kiss

Jess Glynne, H.E.R. - Thursday

George Ezra - Shotgun

Jorja Smith - Don't Watch Me Cry