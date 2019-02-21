BRITs 2019: Watch The Performances In Full!
Re-live iconic performances from P!nk, The 1975, Little Mix, Calvin Harris and more from The BRIT Awards 2019...
Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 11:23
WHAT. A. SHOW. The BRIT Awards 2019 did not disappoint with another year full of incredible live performances.
Jess Glynne bared all with a reverse make-up masterclass, George Ezra had the time of his life, Little Mix did THAT, P!nk proved why she was awarded the Outstanding Contribution To Music award with an iconic BRITs performance and so much more.
Click here to see the complete BRITs 2019 winners list!
Check out all the videos from the night below - we'll be adding them as soon as they become available.
Little Mix, Ms Banks - Woman Like Me
P!nk - Walk Me Home / Just Like Fire /Just Give Me A Reason (feat. Dan from Bastille) /Try / What About Us
The 1975 - Sincerity Is Scary
Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa – Giant / Promises / One Kiss
Jess Glynne, H.E.R. - Thursday
George Ezra - Shotgun
Jorja Smith - Don't Watch Me Cry
