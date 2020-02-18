BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night

The BRIT Awards is always a huge celebration as music's biggest night in Britain, although this year's awards show is also the 40th edition so it was always going to be one for the books.

With a line-up including performances by some of the UK's most talented exports - say it with us, Dave - and international stars like Lizzo and Billie Eilish, our expectations were higher than ever. Luckily for us all, the BRITs delivered on its promise of an unforgettable night as almost every single moment over the two hours was unmissable gold.

From Lewis Capaldi sweeping the board to Harry Styles' solo BRITs debut and new friendship with Lizzo (hey, Hizzo!), there were almost too many memorable moments to talk about but we've managed to round things up as best we can to catch you up. Without further ado...

Lewis Capaldi's Breakthrough Year Came Full Circle

Getty Images

We struggle to think of many people who had a 2019 quite like Lewis Capaldi. The Scottish superstar won the Critics' Choice Award (now named Rising Star Award) just last year, which is insane to think about considering he snapped up two of the four awards he was nominated for at tonight's show, including Song of the Year.

It wouldn't have been right had he not been performing after the record-breaking 12 months he had with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Despite more or less performing every single day for the past two years on tour, he couldn't possibly have sounded less hellish on stage as he belted out his international Number 1 hit 'Someone You Loved'.

Beyond his stunning performance, he shocked everyone time and time again with expletitive speeches every time he collected his awards throughout the night. During the pre-show, his good pal Niall Horan told Clara Amfo that Capaldi had planned to get drunk no matter what happened with his nominations, and you can bet that was true. He downed a drink on stage when he collected his first award and things only got more Classic Capaldi from there on out.

Getty Images

When collecting his award for Song of the Year, the singer clarified the long-rumoured history of 'Someone You Loved' by saying it's not about his Love Island's ex Paige but rather his late grandmother, who he then thanked for, er, dying in the speech.

Also, before you ask: Yes, he served one of his legendary photo shoots on the red carpet beforehand.

Getty Images

You're welcome.

Dave Gave The Performance Of The Night

Getty Images

It was always going to be a big night for Dave. The rapper tied Lewis Capaldi with most nominations of the evening - including the two most-wanted Song of the Year and British Album of the Year - however it was his powerful performance that has everyone talking.

Sitting piano-side as incredible visuals cast upon the piano top to illustrate the meaning of the powerful lyrics to 'Black', which was followed by a chilling freestyle that paid tribute to Grenfell victims and Jack Merritt. The crowd repeatedly screamed and applauded after every new line stunned even more than the last.

Getty Images

Reminiscent of Stormzy's 2018 performance, it was a truly brave and empowering performance that was politically direct and unbelievably emotional. It was the icing on the cake that he took home the award for British Album of the Year for his briliant Psychodrama. What a moment.

"The truth is the Prime Minister is a real racist" will go down in history. Period.

Harry Styles Made The Stage His Own

Getty Images

Seven years after One Direction performed One Way or Another (iconic) at the BRITs, the band's rock god made his solo debut with an incredible performance of 'Falling'.

Dressed in a gorgeous all-white outfit, he wowed everyone with his incredibly raw and emotional vocal performance. While fans expected him to give a live rendition of current single 'Adore You', it felt like a moment similar to when Adele performed 'Someone Like You' back in the 2011 at the BRIT Awards. He commanded the stage in such a simple, beautiful way. Accompanied by two singers on pianos in front of a waterfall, he proved his voice was big enough to fill the arena all on his own and left no doubt in his talents. Truly one of the best BRITs performances of all time.

Stormzy Delivering His Second Legendary BRITs Performance

Getty Images

It can't have been easy for Stormzy to plan his 2020 BRITs performance after he gave one of the best of all time back in 2018, although his nerves didn't show.

Fans expected another bold political statement after he called out then-Prime Minister Theresa May in a chilling freestyle in 2018. Given that his nominated single 'Vossi Bop' already chants "F*ck Boris" in its ordinary form, his mere presence was going to do that regardless of what he performed. The 26-year-old star exceeded expectations as he opened the massive medley with a bright and soulful performance of 'Do Better' after a choir-backed performance of the 'Don't Forget To Breathe' interlude.

Getty Images

From there, he burst into a rowdy rendition of his controversial banger 'Wiley's Flow' that made clear he doesn't have time for anyone who can't sell out the O2 Arena three times. Who could he possibly be talking about? Well, your guess is as good as ours. Keen to end things on a positive note, he was joined by Burna Boy to end things on the dancefloor. Accompanied by doozens of dancers, the pair made it through their Ed Sheeran-assisted hit 'Own It' and 'Rainfall', which suitably finished under a whole lotta rain. Yep, he did it again.

Billie Eilish Stunned With No Time To Die

Getty Images

Billie Eilish made sure her first-ever BRITs performance was one to remember.

Hailed by host Jack Whitehall as "the only teenager to make Greta Thunberg look lazy," Billie gave the BRIT Awards a world exclusive with the live debut of her new James Bond theme song 'No Time To Die'. Accompanied by her brother Finneas on the piano, actual Hans Zimmer leadinng an orchestra and Johnny Marr on guitar, you could've heard a pin drop as Billie gave a chilling vocal performance that commanded the entire O2 Arena. She truly captured everyone's attention and sounded utterly incredible.

Getty Images

She also made an emotional acceptance speech as she collected her first ever BRIT Award, mentioning the hate she's received on social media recently. Thankfully, she stated seeing her fans smile made her cry with happiness and feel loved, which she always should if you ask us. Queen.

Harry Styles and Niall Horan Having The Sweetest 1D Reunion

Getty Images

Prior to the actual show, Niall Horan made just about every Directioner in the world sob with his comments about Harry Styles on the red carpet.

The 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer revealed they'd had a brief reunion just minutes before being interviewed, and he couldn't stop gushing about his former bandmate ahead of his big BRITs solo debut.

"I just seen him a second ago. He doesn't need [my advice]," he said. "We've done enough performances between us over the years to know what to do. I'm sure he'll be nervous and stuff but he deserves it. The album is phenomenal, the single is flying. He's one of the main British lads out there so representing."

While Niall was confident that his old pal would slay the stage, he was also well clued up on what to expect from him lewk-wise: "I think he was wearing a flare there [...] I'm sure it'll be a jump suit or a flare." That's brotherhood, right there. Our hearts!

It's Mabel's World, We're Just Living In It

Getty Images

One year after performing at the pre-show, Mabel took to the main stage tonight as the night's most-nominated female artist. Not only did she perform on the main stage but she opened the show. How did she do? Well, you already know she absolutely killed it.

She put the complimentary space from the stage upgrade to great use with a full-out pop extravaganza, complete with pyrotechnics and a troupe of dancers, for 'Don't Call Me Up'. She served up a performance worthy of a pop goddess with chair-ography, Britney Spears-inspired staging (hello ...Baby One More Time), a dance break, and live vocals. If anyone was in doubt beforehand, she claimed her spot at the top of pop's baby pink pyramid.

The Touching Tribute to Caroline Flack

The British public is undeniably shaken up about the tragic passing of Caroline Flack. With the BRITs airing just days after news broke - and on ITV, no less - host Jack Whitehall took a moment to remember the one-of-a-kind talent, and viewers at home could feel the emotion in the room from afar.

"She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun," he began as he spoke about the 'member of the BRITs family'. "She will be sorely missed. I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family." RIP, Caroline.

Tyler, the Creator Goes For Theresa May In Iconic Speech

Getty Images

While collecting the award for International Male Solo Artist, the wonderful Tyler, the Creator made everyone scream simultaneously with his hysterical zinger of an acceptance speech.

Easily the funniest of the night, he started by thanking the British "boys who make it fun at night" before basking in the glory that his success comes after Theresa May's political fall. "To someone I hold dear to my heart," he began, "who made it that I couldn't come to the UK five years ago. I know she's sitting at home pissed. Thank you Theresa May." Mic drop.

Charli XCX Thinking Up Her Next Mixtape On The Red Carpet

Getty Images

It's no secret that Charli XCX is always working and always collaborating. The pop queen who gifted us Number 1 Angel and Pop 2 was busy on the red carpet planning ahead for her next collab-heavy project and her idea is giving us life.

"The thing that's so great about the category that I'm lucky enough to be nominated in is that all of the women in this category are really doing their own thing," she said. "Everybody is so different and so unique. From [FKA] Twigs to Mahalia to Freya to Mabel, everyone is doing different things so it's kind of impossible to pick 'cause they're all so unique."

Ever the supportive collaborative queen, Charli might not want to decide, however she was down to unite with her fellow nominees to create a girl group fit for 2020. When in doubt, think like Charli: "The new Spice Girls! Watch this space."

Lizzo Being A Goddess All Night Long

Getty Images

From the moment she walked on to the red carpet dressed like literal chocolate, Lizzo let it be known that this night belonged to her.

She brought her American warmth and magic to the British cold with an epic medley of her biggest hits. She opened with a powerful rendition of 'Cuz I Love You' before mashing up 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good As Hell' then launching into her uptempo banger 'Juice', which got everyone dancing.

Getty Images

She brought the house down with her unbelievable live vocals and stamina. Honestly, who else could rattle through four tracks like those in just as many minutes, while dancing and zig-zagging to all corners of the stage? Nobody... not like Lizzo, anyway. As if she hadn't already lit up the room, she finished the night by downing an entire glass of Harry Style's neat tequila. Queen.

The Return of JLS

Getty Images

Saving the best for last... It's official: the JLS boys are back. The boy band that delivered banger after banger last decade made its post-reunion announcement red carpet debut and there were a lot of screams. Ashton was serving us exposed chest, Marvin gave a contrasting all-white moment, and Oritsé rocked a half kilt lewk. What a time to be alive.