The BRIT Awards

BRITs 2020: Full Winners List - Dave, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish Dominate

And the award for funniest acceptance speech goes to Tyler, the Creator...

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 22:00

Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and Dave were the big winners of the 2020 BRIT Awards tonight as they walked away with the most coveted trophies of the night.

They were three of the most-nominated artists of the evening so it shouldn't have come as any surprise, however you never really know what will happen on the night.

Lewis was in full Capaldi mode all night as he collected his winnings onstage. He scooped Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Winning the first award of the night for Best New Artist, he gave his IRL BFF Niall Horan a hug before downing his drink that he'd taken up from his table before making an explicit speech that had to be blurred. Rock star sh*t, tbh.

Even more rock star than our favourite lad Capaldi was Tyler, the Creator's gasp-worthy acceptance speech after winning the award for International Male Solo Artist. Acknowledging the fact he was banned from entering the UK one time, he shouted out the one woman who he said he knew would be pissed off at his win: Theresa May. Iconic.

Dave and Lewis Capaldi lead the night's nominations with four each, while Mabel and Stormzy both received three nominations themselves. It was a great night for all as they all took home at least one gong, with Dave winning arguably the biggest award of the evening, British Album of the Year, for Psychodrama. So well-deserved.

While collecting his award for British Male Solo Artist, Stormzy made an emotional speech to dedicate the award to the women in his life. From his mother to the 'incredible females' in his team, the rapper seemed thrilled with his win and it no doubt gave him the energy for his powerful performance later in the evening.

Thirty years after her mum Neneh Cherry performed and won at the BRITs, Mabel collected the award of British Female Solo Artist. Thanking her fans and foremost, she made a gorgeous speech that shouted out how special it was for her to win on the anniversary of her mum's big night in 1990.

After stunning everyone with an unbelievable performance of 'No Time To Die', Billie Eilish collected the award for International Female Solo Artist. She used the opportunity to thank her fans as she got emotional during her acceptance speech, sharing that she has felt "very hated recently" but seeing her fans smile made her want to cry with happiness. Give Billie the world. Give her everything.

It was a great night for music with many surprise wins, and you can find the full list below to find out who won what.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

The 2020 BRIT Award Winners List:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy *WINNER!

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel *WINNER!
Mahalia

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals *WINNER!

BEST NEW ARTIST

Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi *WINNER!
Mabel
Sam Fender

RISING STAR AWARD

Beabadoobee
Celeste *WINNER!
Joy Crookes

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Fred Again

SONG OF THE YEAR

AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Gr
Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - 'Giant'
Dave & Burna Boy - 'Location'
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don't Care'
Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved' *WINNER!
Mabel - 'Don't Call Me Up'
Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus - 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'
Sam Smith & Normani - 'Dancing with a Stranger'
Stormzy - 'Vossi Bop'
Tom Walker - 'Just You and I'

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dave - Psychodrama *WINNER!
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is the Head

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish  *WINNER!
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator *WINNER!

