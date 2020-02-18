BRITs 2020: Full Winners List - Dave, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish Dominate

Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and Dave were the big winners of the 2020 BRIT Awards tonight as they walked away with the most coveted trophies of the night.

They were three of the most-nominated artists of the evening so it shouldn't have come as any surprise, however you never really know what will happen on the night.

Getty Images

Lewis was in full Capaldi mode all night as he collected his winnings onstage. He scooped Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Winning the first award of the night for Best New Artist, he gave his IRL BFF Niall Horan a hug before downing his drink that he'd taken up from his table before making an explicit speech that had to be blurred. Rock star sh*t, tbh.

Even more rock star than our favourite lad Capaldi was Tyler, the Creator's gasp-worthy acceptance speech after winning the award for International Male Solo Artist. Acknowledging the fact he was banned from entering the UK one time, he shouted out the one woman who he said he knew would be pissed off at his win: Theresa May. Iconic.

View the lyrics I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

I need somebody to heal

Somebody to know

Somebody to have

Somebody to hold

It's easy to say, but it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain



Now the day bleeds into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

Now, I need somebody to know

Somebody to heal

Somebody to have

Just to know how it feels

It's easy to say, but it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape



Now the day bleeds into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

I fall into your arms

I'll be safe in your sound till I come back around



For now the day bleeds into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



But now the day bleeds into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved Writer(s): Peter Kelleher, Samuel Elliot Roman, Thomas Barnes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Dave and Lewis Capaldi lead the night's nominations with four each, while Mabel and Stormzy both received three nominations themselves. It was a great night for all as they all took home at least one gong, with Dave winning arguably the biggest award of the evening, British Album of the Year, for Psychodrama. So well-deserved.

While collecting his award for British Male Solo Artist, Stormzy made an emotional speech to dedicate the award to the women in his life. From his mother to the 'incredible females' in his team, the rapper seemed thrilled with his win and it no doubt gave him the energy for his powerful performance later in the evening.

Getty Images

Thirty years after her mum Neneh Cherry performed and won at the BRITs, Mabel collected the award of British Female Solo Artist. Thanking her fans and foremost, she made a gorgeous speech that shouted out how special it was for her to win on the anniversary of her mum's big night in 1990.

After stunning everyone with an unbelievable performance of 'No Time To Die', Billie Eilish collected the award for International Female Solo Artist. She used the opportunity to thank her fans as she got emotional during her acceptance speech, sharing that she has felt "very hated recently" but seeing her fans smile made her want to cry with happiness. Give Billie the world. Give her everything.

It was a great night for music with many surprise wins, and you can find the full list below to find out who won what.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

The 2020 BRIT Award Winners List:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy *WINNER!

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel *WINNER!

Mahalia

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals *WINNER!

BEST NEW ARTIST

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi *WINNER!

Mabel

Sam Fender

RISING STAR AWARD

Beabadoobee

Celeste *WINNER!

Joy Crookes

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Fred Again

SONG OF THE YEAR

AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Gr

Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - 'Giant'

Dave & Burna Boy - 'Location'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don't Care'

Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved' *WINNER!

Mabel - 'Don't Call Me Up'

Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus - 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'

Sam Smith & Normani - 'Dancing with a Stranger'

Stormzy - 'Vossi Bop'

Tom Walker - 'Just You and I'

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dave - Psychodrama *WINNER!

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Stormzy - Heavy Is the Head

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish *WINNER!

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator *WINNER!