BRITs 2020 Nominations: Dave & Lewis Capaldi Lead The Nods – See The Full List
Stormzy, Mabel, Harry Styles and Michael Kiwanuka also pick up multiple nominations…
Dave and Lewis Capaldi have bagged the most nominations at The BRIT Awards 2020 and will go head-to-head in all the same categories including Album Of The Year.
The pair, who each scored four nominations, will also face-off in the categories for Male Solo Artist, Best New Artist and Song Of The Year for ‘Location’ and ’Someone You Loved’.
The BRITs noms top off an incredible 12 months for the pair so it’s no surprise to see them up there with the most nods. Dave won the Mercury Prize for his chart-topping debut album Psychodrama and Lewis was named the UK’s biggest-selling musician of 2019 with both his debut LP Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent and massive single ‘Someone You Loved’ topping both end of year charts.
I hate you, I hate you, I hate you
But I was just kidding myself
Our every moment, I start to replace
'Cause now that they're gone
All that I hear are the words that I needed to say
When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well, time can heal but this won't
So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make your heartbeat better?
If only I'd have known you were the storm to weather
So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go
Was never the right time, whenever you called
Went little, by little, by little until there was nothing at all
Our every moment, I start to replay
But all I can think about is seeing that look on your face
When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well, time can heal but this won't
So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make your heartbeat better?
If only I'd have known you were the storm to weather
So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go
Would we be better off by now?
If I'd let my walls come down
Maybe I guess we'll never know
You know, you know
Before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make your heartbeat better?
If only I'd have known you were the storm to weather
So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go
Elsewhere, in an all-male (and group-less) line-up, also looking to take home the coveted Album Of The Year BRIT award this year are Stormzy (Heavy Is The Head), Harry Styles (Fine Line) and Michael Kiwanuka (KIWANUKA).
Stormzy, who’s currently celebrating the Official Charts double at No.1 on both the Singles and Albums charts, scores three nominations, as does Mabel who will be competing for Female Solo Artist, Best New Artist and Song Of The Year for ‘Don’t Call Me Up’.
There’s returning nominations for the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and more, while loads of artists celebrate their first ever BRIT nominations this year: Post Malone, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Bring Me The Horizon, Normani, AJ Tracey, D-Block Europe, Freya Ridings, Dermot Kennedy, Aitch, Burna Boy and Tyler, The Creator. Check out the full nominations list below.
The 2020 BRITs sees the awards celebrating their 40th major show since launching in 1977 and this year they’ve handed control over to the artists encouraging them to create and curate performances unique to them.
This year there’s also a reduced number of awards with just nine in total being handed out, one of which has already been revealed.
Celeste has already been named the winner of the Rising Star category, formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Award, having been nominated alongside fellow newcomers beabadoobee and Joy Crookes.
The BRIT Awards 2020 takes place on 18th February at The O2 in London and will again be hosted by Jack Whitehall.
Full BRIT Awards 2020 Nominations:
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
Best New Artist (previously British Breakthrough Act)
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Rising Star (previously the Critics’ Choice Award)
Beabadoobee
Celeste **WINNER**
Joy Crookes
Song Of The Year (previously British Single)
AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’
Calvin Harris & Rag’N’Bone Man – ‘Giant’
Dave Ft. Burna Boy – ‘Location’
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’
Mark Ronson Ft. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’
Sam Smith & Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’
Tom Walker – ‘Just You And I’
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA
Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
International Male Solo Artist
Burna Boy
Bruce Springsteen
Dermot Kennedy
Tyler, The Creator
Post Malone
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo