BRITs 2020 Nominations: Dave & Lewis Capaldi Lead The Nods – See The Full List

Dave and Lewis Capaldi have bagged the most nominations at The BRIT Awards 2020 and will go head-to-head in all the same categories including Album Of The Year.

The pair, who each scored four nominations, will also face-off in the categories for Male Solo Artist, Best New Artist and Song Of The Year for ‘Location’ and ’Someone You Loved’.

The BRITs noms top off an incredible 12 months for the pair so it’s no surprise to see them up there with the most nods. Dave won the Mercury Prize for his chart-topping debut album Psychodrama and Lewis was named the UK’s biggest-selling musician of 2019 with both his debut LP Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent and massive single ‘Someone You Loved’ topping both end of year charts.

Elsewhere, in an all-male (and group-less) line-up, also looking to take home the coveted Album Of The Year BRIT award this year are Stormzy (Heavy Is The Head), Harry Styles (Fine Line) and Michael Kiwanuka (KIWANUKA).

Stormzy, who’s currently celebrating the Official Charts double at No.1 on both the Singles and Albums charts, scores three nominations, as does Mabel who will be competing for Female Solo Artist, Best New Artist and Song Of The Year for ‘Don’t Call Me Up’.

There’s returning nominations for the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and more, while loads of artists celebrate their first ever BRIT nominations this year: Post Malone, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Bring Me The Horizon, Normani, AJ Tracey, D-Block Europe, Freya Ridings, Dermot Kennedy, Aitch, Burna Boy and Tyler, The Creator. Check out the full nominations list below.

The 2020 BRITs sees the awards celebrating their 40th major show since launching in 1977 and this year they’ve handed control over to the artists encouraging them to create and curate performances unique to them.

This year there’s also a reduced number of awards with just nine in total being handed out, one of which has already been revealed.

Celeste has already been named the winner of the Rising Star category, formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Award, having been nominated alongside fellow newcomers beabadoobee and Joy Crookes.

The BRIT Awards 2020 takes place on 18th February at The O2 in London and will again be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Full BRIT Awards 2020 Nominations:

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals

Best New Artist (previously British Breakthrough Act)

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

Rising Star (previously the Critics’ Choice Award)

Beabadoobee

Celeste **WINNER**

Joy Crookes

Song Of The Year (previously British Single)

AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’

Calvin Harris & Rag’N’Bone Man – ‘Giant’

Dave Ft. Burna Boy – ‘Location’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’

Mark Ronson Ft. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’

Sam Smith & Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’

Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’

Tom Walker – ‘Just You And I’

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

International Male Solo Artist

Burna Boy

Bruce Springsteen

Dermot Kennedy

Tyler, The Creator

Post Malone

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo