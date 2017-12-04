Jorja Smith Named BRITs Critics' Choice Award For 2018

After being shortlisted last week, Jorja Smith has been announced as the winner of one of the most prestigious BRIT Awards.

The rising star has won the Critics' Choice Award for 2018 - which recognises the "future stars of British recording talent" - following in the footsteps of Adele, Sam Smith and last year's winner Rag'n'Bone Man.

The 'On My Mind' has has an incredible 2017 between her own solo projects and two appearances on Drake's record-breaking mixtape More Life, and her new title signals even greater things are to come.

View the lyrics Beautiful little fools

That's what us girls are destined for

Beautiful little fools

Born to be adored



Where is the feminine race?

Where are these so-called independent women?

Who pick up their flaws

And let the world in

Where are these girls?



Beautiful little fools

That's what us girls are destined for

Beautiful little fools

Born to be adored



Most of these girls pick up her brush

They might not like art, but their face is a canvas

Designing something that is not their reflection

Becoming a beautiful little Hollywood perception



Beautiful little fools

That's what us girls are destined for

Beautiful little fools

Born to be adored



Didn't your mother ever tell you love yourself?

Well if your mother was Elda or Daisy, I guess not

Why can't you be a beautiful little girl

Instead of being a beautiful little fool?

I guess we're all just beautiful little girls

Playing a game of being fooled, yeah



Beautiful little fools

That's what us girls are destined for

Beautiful little fools

Born to be adored



Beautiful little fools, no

We're all just born to be adored

We're beautiful little fools

Writer(s): Jorja Smith

“I cannot believe it, it's been an unforgettable 2017 during which I've fulfilled so many of my dreams and this is such a special way to end the year," she said upon accepting the award.

She acknowledged fellow shortlist nominees Stefflon Don and Mabel, saying "To be part of an all female shortlist alongside Mabel and Stefflon Don, who've both had incredible 2017s, makes it even better!"

"There's lots more to come in 2018 from all of us and I will do my best to make it another memorable year!”

Getty Images

The all-female shortlist was a first for the Critics' Choice Award, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2018, making Jorja's win all the more special.

Congratulations, Jorja! We can't wait to see what she does next.

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH KALI UCHIS AND JORJA SMITH'S 'TYRANT' VIDEO BELOW