Jorja Smith Named BRITs Critics' Choice Award For 2018
The 'Beautiful Little Fools' singer joins Adele, Sam Smith and more with the incredible win...
After being shortlisted last week, Jorja Smith has been announced as the winner of one of the most prestigious BRIT Awards.
The rising star has won the Critics' Choice Award for 2018 - which recognises the "future stars of British recording talent" - following in the footsteps of Adele, Sam Smith and last year's winner Rag'n'Bone Man.
The 'On My Mind' has has an incredible 2017 between her own solo projects and two appearances on Drake's record-breaking mixtape More Life, and her new title signals even greater things are to come.
That's what us girls are destined for
Beautiful little fools
Born to be adored
Where is the feminine race?
Where are these so-called independent women?
Who pick up their flaws
And let the world in
Where are these girls?
Beautiful little fools
That's what us girls are destined for
Beautiful little fools
Born to be adored
Most of these girls pick up her brush
They might not like art, but their face is a canvas
Designing something that is not their reflection
Becoming a beautiful little Hollywood perception
Beautiful little fools
That's what us girls are destined for
Beautiful little fools
Born to be adored
Didn't your mother ever tell you love yourself?
Well if your mother was Elda or Daisy, I guess not
Why can't you be a beautiful little girl
Instead of being a beautiful little fool?
I guess we're all just beautiful little girls
Playing a game of being fooled, yeah
Beautiful little fools
That's what us girls are destined for
Beautiful little fools
Born to be adored
Beautiful little fools, no
We're all just born to be adored
We're beautiful little fools
We're all just born to be adored
“I cannot believe it, it's been an unforgettable 2017 during which I've fulfilled so many of my dreams and this is such a special way to end the year," she said upon accepting the award.
She acknowledged fellow shortlist nominees Stefflon Don and Mabel, saying "To be part of an all female shortlist alongside Mabel and Stefflon Don, who've both had incredible 2017s, makes it even better!"
"There's lots more to come in 2018 from all of us and I will do my best to make it another memorable year!”
The all-female shortlist was a first for the Critics' Choice Award, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2018, making Jorja's win all the more special.
Congratulations, Jorja! We can't wait to see what she does next.
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH KALI UCHIS AND JORJA SMITH'S 'TYRANT' VIDEO BELOW
Dímelo, dímelo, dímelo
All I hear is sirens
In a world so violent
Would you be a tyrant
If I gave you power
Would you take it out
Look me in my iris
I can read your silence
When everything is a riot
You're my peace and quiet
All around we go
Your lovin' is like a kaleidoscope
I don't wanna come down
Keep spinnin' me 'round and 'round
And 'round and 'round and 'round
Wanna seize the throne
But what would you do if I have control
I don't wanna come down
Keep spinnin' me 'round and 'round
And 'round and 'round and 'round
Word on the street, you got hoes
I disappear like El Chapo
'Til you said you'd cut off the whole world
If little old me would be yours
Mira, mira, míralo (míralo, míralo)
Papi está rico, papi está guapo (papi está guapo)
The worlds been asking us to lose control
All we ever do is French like Brigitte Bardot (Brigitte Bardot)
All around we go (all around, all around)
Your lovin' is like a kaleidoscope
I don't wanna come down
Keep spinnin' me 'round and 'round
And 'round and 'round and 'round (around, around, around)
Wanna seize the throne (I know you wanna, I know you wanna)
But what would you do with all that control
I don't wanna come down
Keep spinnin' me 'round and 'round
And 'round and 'round and 'round (around, around, around)
Baby dímelo
Dímelo, dímelo, dímelo
Boy you're driving me crazy
Although I say nothing can phase me
Place the spark in my life back
Now I want to show you how I thank that
Don't think you can lie
I can see through your mind
Don't lose this, we have it all, all
All around we go (all around, all around)
Your lovin' is like a kaleidoscope
I don't wanna come down
Keep spinnin' me 'round and 'round
And 'round and 'round and 'round (around, around, around)
Wanna seize the throne (I know you wanna, I know you wanna)
But what would you do if I have control
I don't wanna come down
Keep spinnin' me 'round and 'round
And 'round and 'round and 'round (around, around, around)
We're goin' 'round and around and around, goin' down, down
We're goin' 'round and around and around, goin' down, down