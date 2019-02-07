P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night

The 20th of February is right around the corner and that means the BRITs is nearing closer and closer.

With a huge night planned full of exciting performances from acts such as Little Mix, George Ezra, The 1975 plus one epic combined performance from Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Sam Smith and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, it’s sure to be a night to remember.

View the lyrics What do we conceal?

What do we reveal?

Make that decision every day

What is wrong with me

It's what's wrong with you

There's just so much I wanna say



I like to make-believe with you

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

That we always speak the truth ...ish

I like how we pretend the same

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Play this silly little game

(Hey)



I've got some things to say

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

It's written on my face

It's gonna be hard to swallow

(Everybody's got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody's got a secret)

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

(Everybody's got a secret)

It's written on my face

(Everybody's got a secret)



I let the walls come down

I let the monster out

And it's coming after me

(After me)

Do you feel exposed

Where it hurts the most?

Can you wear it on your sleeve?



I like to make-believe with you

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

That we always speak the truth

(Always speak the truth) ...ish

I like how we pretend the same

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Play this silly little game

(Hey)



I've got some things to say

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know (know, know)

It's written on my face

It's gonna be hard to swallow

(Everybody's got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody's got a secret)

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

(Everybody's got a secret)

It's written on my face

(Everybody's got a secret)



Put it in the closet

Lock the doors

I'm wondering which one is worse

Is it mine or is it yours? (yours)

Put it in the closet

Lock the doors

Wondering which one is worse

I'll show mine if you show yours (yours)

I'll show mine if you show yours, oh

He-he-hey



(Everybody's got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody's got a secret)

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

(Everybody's got a secret)

It's written on my face

(Everybody's got a secret)

It's gonna be hard to swallow



Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

(Everybody's got a secret)

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Writer(s): MARTIN MAX, HOLTER OSCAR THOMAS

Plus, as if that wasn’t enough, the one and only P!nk has been chosen for an Outstanding Contribution To Music award. Yes, that’s right. The legend is getting the well-deserved recognition she deserves and we’re SO excited to see her collect her award.

With over 60 million global sales, seven Top 5 albums, and a whopping 32 Top 40 singles, 19 of which making it to the Top 10, it’s safe to say this girl is an icon of her time.

P!nk / BRITs

The singer has accumulated 3 GRAMMYS (and 20 GRAMMY nominations), 2 Billboard music awards, and after selling a huge 2 million tickets so far in the UK alone, the singer is beginning her next UK Tour this summer, the ‘Beautiful Trauma World Tour’.

On winning the award, the illustrious singer revealed how she felt to be chosen: “I am so honoured to be recognised with the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award at the 2019 BRITs! Since the beginning of my career the British fans have been some of the most fierce and loyal in the world. I am humbled to receive this honour and be in the company of an illustrious group of British icons!”

We’re so happy for the singer who recently peaked at number 11 on the UK Top 40 Charts with her cover of ‘A Million Reasons’ from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, and we can’t wait to see her perform on the big night.