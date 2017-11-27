The 2018 BRIT Awards Statue Is Designed By Sir Anish Kapoor

The BRIT Awards have a whole new look.

With next year's ceremony set to go ahead on February 21st, the BRITs have unveiled the new award design by famous British sculpture Sir Anish Kapoor and it's a striking new take on the iconic award.

Sir Anish Kapoor has transformed the award from its usual silhouette of goddess Britannia to a dark red rectangular block containing the goddess inside.

Kapoor is the first ever sculptor to design the award following a monumental career made famous by his incredible designs, including Chicago's famous Cloud Gate sculpture.

"I love the way [Sir Anish] has reimagined this year’s award," BRITs Chairman Jason Iley says. "The beauty of this award is that it challenges perspectives. Every which way you look at it, you discover more.”

The stunning new award will be given to the winning artists in February, with the nominees expected to be announced very soon.

This year's BRITs saw Little Mix take home the prestigious award for British Single of the Year for 'Shout Out To My Ex', while Beyoncé, Drake, David Bowie and One Direction also won.

2017 has been a huge year for Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran so we expect to see them nominated and perhaps even on stage performing at The BRIT Awards 2018.

The BRIT Awards 2018 will be broadcast live on ITV from London's O2 Arena on February 21st.

Words: Ross McNeilage

