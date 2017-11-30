The BRITs Announce 2018 Critics' Choice Nominees

Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith and Mabel follow in the foosteps of Adele and Dua Lipa as nominees of the BRITs coveted Critics' Choice Award.

The BRIT Awards have announced the three rising stars as their picks ahead of the 2018 ceremony, making it the first time all nominees have been women.

The three female powerhouses make up the shortlist before the winner is announced next Monday.

View the lyrics Oh, I see you, see, I see, yeah

Montana

Stefflon Don

Know what it is when you hear that



Breakfast in bed darling

I got your bed falling

I make you beg for it

I make you beg for it

Breakfast in bed darling

I got your bed falling

I made mistakes, you done me wrong

But now you leave me calling



Hmm-mmm-mmm

Oh, oh, oh



I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin' me

I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me



Tears down my face fallin'

I'm in the place bawlin'

If I ever find her, find her, find her

I'm sendin' shots, I'm sendin' shots

I don't know why you stallin'

Can you give me signs, can you please call me?

Baby, you rewinding it all on me

Baby, give me time, beg you love, love me



Hmm-mmm-mmm

Oh, oh, oh



I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin' me

I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me (Montana)

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me (Don)



What you know about goin' out, big jet, big check

Don't care, die for my respect

Life, we gon' live it up

Neck, we don't give it up

Dice, get, get 'em, girl, gon' bet it up

Grind and invest it

Invest like the main role not the ex shit

X-rate movies like Netflix

Never domestic, watchin' her necklace

Young and restless, you know who the best is

Three-quarter, Gucci Mane with the fur shoe

I got a girl, and my girl got a girl too

Hit me with the fab like put it in the bag

Pull up on my new ting, like I knew she mad



I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin' me

I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me



And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry

But who cares?

Who cares?

And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry

But who cares?

Who cares? Writer(s): Karim Kharbouch, Rodney Hwingwiri, Stephanie Allen Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Stefflon Don - who was just crowned Best Female at the 2017 MOBO Awards last night - expressed her excitement and gratitude at the nomination, saying "Mad love to you all."

“I am so excited to be nominated for this amazing award. A big shout out to all my fans and dons for their support," she said. "2017 has been lit and I can’t wait for 2018!"

The 'Hurtin' Me' rapper joins an elite list of past Critics' Choice nominees and winners including Adele, Florence and the Machine, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding.

Stefflon is joined by Mabel and Jorja Smith on the shortlist, who both humbly showed their appreciation to the BRIT Awards, with Mabel describing it "a dream come true."

All three artists are fully deserving of taking home the BRIT after each having a phenomenal year in music.

Last year Rag’n’Bone Man won over Anne-Marie or Dua Lipa, who have all enjoyed incredible success in 2017, so we can't wait to see what 2018 holds for these ladies!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH STEFFLON DON AND FRENCH MONTANA'S 'HURTIN' ME' VIDEO BELOW