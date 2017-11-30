The BRIT Awards

The BRITs Announce 2018 Critics' Choice Nominees

It's an all-ladies club as Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith and Mabel are nominated this year...

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 15:42

Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith and Mabel follow in the foosteps of Adele and Dua Lipa as nominees of the BRITs coveted Critics' Choice Award.

The BRIT Awards have announced the three rising stars as their picks ahead of the 2018 ceremony, making it the first time all nominees have been women.

The three female powerhouses make up the shortlist before the winner is announced next Monday.

View the lyrics
Oh, I see you, see, I see, yeah
Montana
Stefflon Don
Know what it is when you hear that

Breakfast in bed darling
I got your bed falling
I make you beg for it
I make you beg for it
Breakfast in bed darling
I got your bed falling
I made mistakes, you done me wrong
But now you leave me calling

Hmm-mmm-mmm
Oh, oh, oh

I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin' me
I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me

Tears down my face fallin'
I'm in the place bawlin'
If I ever find her, find her, find her
I'm sendin' shots, I'm sendin' shots
I don't know why you stallin'
Can you give me signs, can you please call me?
Baby, you rewinding it all on me
Baby, give me time, beg you love, love me

Hmm-mmm-mmm
Oh, oh, oh

I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin' me
I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me (Montana)
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me (Don)

What you know about goin' out, big jet, big check
Don't care, die for my respect
Life, we gon' live it up
Neck, we don't give it up
Dice, get, get 'em, girl, gon' bet it up
Grind and invest it
Invest like the main role not the ex shit
X-rate movies like Netflix
Never domestic, watchin' her necklace
Young and restless, you know who the best is
Three-quarter, Gucci Mane with the fur shoe
I got a girl, and my girl got a girl too
Hit me with the fab like put it in the bag
Pull up on my new ting, like I knew she mad

I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin' me
I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me

And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry
But who cares?
Who cares?
And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry
But who cares?
Who cares?
Writer(s): Karim Kharbouch, Rodney Hwingwiri, Stephanie Allen Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Stefflon Don - who was just crowned Best Female at the 2017 MOBO Awards last night - expressed her excitement and gratitude at the nomination, saying "Mad love to you all."

“I am so excited to be nominated for this amazing award. A big shout out to all my fans and dons for their support," she said. "2017 has been lit and I can’t wait for 2018!"

The 'Hurtin' Me' rapper joins an elite list of past Critics' Choice nominees and winners including Adele, Florence and the Machine, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding.

Getty Images

Stefflon is joined by Mabel and Jorja Smith on the shortlist, who both humbly showed their appreciation to the BRIT Awards, with Mabel describing it "a dream come true."

All three artists are fully deserving of taking home the BRIT after each having a phenomenal year in music.

Last year Rag’n’Bone Man won over Anne-Marie or Dua Lipa, who have all enjoyed incredible success in 2017, so we can't wait to see what 2018 holds for these ladies!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH STEFFLON DON AND FRENCH MONTANA'S 'HURTIN' ME' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Oh, I see you, see, I see, yeah
Montana
Stefflon Don
Know what it is when you hear that

Breakfast in bed darling
I got your bed falling
I make you beg for it
I make you beg for it
Breakfast in bed darling
I got your bed falling
I made mistakes, you done me wrong
But now you leave me calling

Hmm-mmm-mmm
Oh, oh, oh

I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin' me
I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me

Tears down my face fallin'
I'm in the place bawlin'
If I ever find her, find her, find her
I'm sendin' shots, I'm sendin' shots
I don't know why you stallin'
Can you give me signs, can you please call me?
Baby, you rewinding it all on me
Baby, give me time, beg you love, love me

Hmm-mmm-mmm
Oh, oh, oh

I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin' me
I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me (Montana)
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me (Don)

What you know about goin' out, big jet, big check
Don't care, die for my respect
Life, we gon' live it up
Neck, we don't give it up
Dice, get, get 'em, girl, gon' bet it up
Grind and invest it
Invest like the main role not the ex shit
X-rate movies like Netflix
Never domestic, watchin' her necklace
Young and restless, you know who the best is
Three-quarter, Gucci Mane with the fur shoe
I got a girl, and my girl got a girl too
Hit me with the fab like put it in the bag
Pull up on my new ting, like I knew she mad

I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin' me
I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me

And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry
But who cares?
Who cares?
And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry
But who cares?
Who cares?
Writer(s): Karim Kharbouch, Rodney Hwingwiri, Stephanie Allen Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From The BRIT Awards

Stefflon Don poses in the winners room with the awards for Best Female at the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England
The BRITs Announce 2018 Critics' Choice Nominees
The 2018 BRITs award, designed by the incredible Sir Anish Kapoor
The 2018 BRIT Awards Statue Is Designed By Sir Anish Kapoor
Style
Who Wore What For The BRIT Awards 2017 After Parties
All The Outfits From The BRITs 2017 After Parties
Music
Watch The BRIT Awards 2017 Performances In Full!
Celebrity
Jesy Nelson Continues To Fuel Chris Clark Romance Rumours At Brit Awards As Perrie Edwards Enjoys PDA With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Music
Liam Payne 'Can't Believe' 1D Are Still Winning BRIT Awards As He Accepts Video Of The Year
Music
Skepta’s BRITs Performance Was A Big Win For Grime
Music
Little Mix Win Their First Ever BRIT Award While Bowie & Rag'N'Bone Man Tie Top - Full Winners List
Music
Ed Sheeran Brought Out Stormzy At The BRITs & It Was Amazing
Music
We Weren't Ready For A Coldplay & Chainsmokers Collab At The BRITs 2017
Music
Katy Perry Brought Out A Troupe Of Dancing Houses At The BRITs

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Marnie Simpson Can't Cope As Casey Johnson Risks Flashing Everything In Tiny Paper Thong
Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs
Jay-Z Appears To Admit He Cheated On Beyoncé
Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid
Nathan Henry poses for a selfie
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split