Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2019 (And After Party!)

With The BRIT Awards just weeks away, we can’t contain our excitement for the huge night in music history much longer.

The 1975, Little Mix, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are all on the line up, plus there'll be one epic performance from Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Rag‘N’Bone Man and Sam Smith too. We can already tell this will be a night to remember.

Watch the music video for 'One Kiss' from this year's BRITs performers Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris:

View the lyrics One kiss is all it takes

Fallin' in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need



Let me take the night, I love real easy

And I know that you'll still wanna see me

On the Sunday morning, music real loud

Let me love you while the moon is still out



Something in you-ou-ou lit up heaven in me-e-e

The feeling won't let me slee-ee-eep

'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel



One kiss is all it takes

Fallin' in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One kiss is all it takes

Fallin' in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need



One

One

One

One



I just wanna feel your skin on mine

Feel your eyes do the exploring

Passion in the message when you smile

Take my time



Something in you-ou-ou lit up heaven in me-e-e

The feeling won't let me slee-ee-eep

'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel



One kiss is all it takes

Fallin' in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One kiss is all it takes

Fallin' in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need



One

One

One

One



See a wonderland in your eyes

Might need your company tonight



Something in you-ou-ou lit up heaven in me-e-e

The feeling won't let me slee-ee-eep

'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel



One kiss is all it takes

Fallin' in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One kiss is all it takes

Fallin' in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need



One

One

One

One all I need Writer(s): ADAM RICHARD WILES, DUA LIPA, JESSIE REYEZ Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

So, wouldn’t it be nice to be there?

Well, we can get you AND a friend in, AND get you both into the after party too. With 5 pairs of tickets up for grabs, it’s up to you to enter our competition and be in with a chance of being one of the lucky winners to be chosen to attend the big night.

Sound great? Just follow the steps below:

Follow @MTVUK on Instagram, like this post and, underneath, tag a friend you’d want to take with you. For full competition terms and conditions click here.

Good luck!