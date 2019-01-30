The BRIT Awards

Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2019 (And After Party!)

You could be at the most epic night in music history...

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 12:05

With The BRIT Awards just weeks away, we can’t contain our excitement for the huge night in music history much longer.

The 1975, Little Mix, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are all on the line up, plus there'll be one epic performance from Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Rag‘N’Bone Man and Sam Smith too. We can already tell this will be a night to remember.

Watch the music video for 'One Kiss' from this year's BRITs performers Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris:

View the lyrics
One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need

Let me take the night, I love real easy
And I know that you'll still wanna see me
On the Sunday morning, music real loud
Let me love you while the moon is still out

Something in you-ou-ou lit up heaven in me-e-e
The feeling won't let me slee-ee-eep
'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel

One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need
One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need

One
One
One
One

I just wanna feel your skin on mine
Feel your eyes do the exploring
Passion in the message when you smile
Take my time

Something in you-ou-ou lit up heaven in me-e-e
The feeling won't let me slee-ee-eep
'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel

One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need
One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need

One
One
One
One

See a wonderland in your eyes
Might need your company tonight

Something in you-ou-ou lit up heaven in me-e-e
The feeling won't let me slee-ee-eep
'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel

One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need
One kiss is all it takes
Fallin' in love with me
Possibilities
I look like all you need

One
One
One
One all I need
Writer(s): ADAM RICHARD WILES, DUA LIPA, JESSIE REYEZ Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

So, wouldn’t it be nice to be there?

Well, we can get you AND a friend in, AND get you both into the after party too. With 5 pairs of tickets up for grabs, it’s up to you to enter our competition and be in with a chance of being one of the lucky winners to be chosen to attend the big night.

Sound great? Just follow the steps below:

Follow @MTVUK on Instagram, like this post and, underneath, tag a friend you’d want to take with you. For full competition terms and conditions click here.

🚨 COMPETITION! 🚨 You and a friend could be heading to the @brits 2019 AND the official after party 🎉 To be in with a chance of winning just follow these steps: 1) Make sure you're following @mtvuk on Instagram 2) Like this pic 3) Tag a mate who you'd want to take with you in the comments below. For full Terms & Conditions head to mtv.co.uk/brits

Good luck!

