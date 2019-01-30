Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2019 (And After Party!)
You could be at the most epic night in music history...
With The BRIT Awards just weeks away, we can’t contain our excitement for the huge night in music history much longer.
The 1975, Little Mix, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are all on the line up, plus there'll be one epic performance from Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Rag‘N’Bone Man and Sam Smith too. We can already tell this will be a night to remember.
Watch the music video for 'One Kiss' from this year's BRITs performers Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris:
So, wouldn’t it be nice to be there?
Well, we can get you AND a friend in, AND get you both into the after party too. With 5 pairs of tickets up for grabs, it’s up to you to enter our competition and be in with a chance of being one of the lucky winners to be chosen to attend the big night.
Sound great? Just follow the steps below:
Follow @MTVUK on Instagram, like this post and, underneath, tag a friend you’d want to take with you. For full competition terms and conditions click here.
Good luck!