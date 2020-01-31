The BRIT Awards

Win Tickets To The 2020 BRIT Awards (And After Party!)

You could be seeing Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Stormzy and more performing at London's O2 Arena...

Friday, January 31, 2020 - 12:00

The 2020 BRIT Awards are celebrating their 40th show on Tuesday 18th February and it's shaping up to be a monumental night celebrating the best of British music.

Jack Whitehall is returning once more to host this year's ceremony where 2020 nominees Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy are all slated to hit the stage at London's O2 Arena, alongside the already-announced BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste.

Want to come? We've got five pairs of show and after party tickets to give away and it's really simple to enter...

Billie Eilish is nominated for International Female Solo Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards... / Getty

How To Enter...

Follow @MTVUK on Instagram, like this post and, underneath, tag a friend that you’d want to take with you. Done.

For the full competition terms and conditions click here.

Good luck!

