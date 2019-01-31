The Charlotte Show

10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2

Don't miss brand new The Charlotte Show on Wednesdays @ 9pm - only on MTV!

Jazz Chrystie
Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 11:41

YASS! The Charlotte Show has returned to our screens and we're pua buzzin' to have the Geordie lass back in our lives for another crackin' series.

Last neet's first episode was a canny belta! We got to see our fave Geordie gal in action for first time in ages! Who knows what action-packed adventures are in store for our Charlotte as we follow her mint life on Wednesdays @ 9pm - only on MTV! 

WATCH CHARLOTTE GETTING 'LOVESICK' OVER BOYF JOSH BELOW:

Now we've settled down, here’s 10 things we learnt from the first episode of The Charlotte Show. 

1) A few familiar faces make an appearance 

MTV

Charlotte headed back to her hometown after a long time travelling the world, a reunion with her best pals was clearly needed. Charlotte met up with long time bezza mates Melissa and Lauren for some quality time and a couple glasses of rose. Cheers! 

2) There’s new additions to The Charlotte Show family 

MTV

Some new faces are introduced this season as we meet Josh’s sisters Cass and former Apprentice contestant Michaela. Things didn't start well as Charlotte was reet late to Michaela's baby shower bash. Will the sisters approve of Josh's lass?

3) Charlotte's fam are as cute as ever

MTV

Charlotte was buzzin' to see her parents Gary and Letitia after going on holiday to Mykonos and their reunion was dead cute. The pair gave Charlotte some wise words when she mentioned she wanted Josh to move in with her (as well as filling their lil lass in with all the goss!) Parents, what would you do without em?

4) There could be a big next step for Charlotte and Josh 

MTV

With Charlotte’s parents moving out of her house, she’s is on the hunt for a new housemate. It seems like she’s set her eyes on her boyf Josh as the perf roomie. Josh, on the other hand, confessed that he: “Isn’t sure if it’s the right time.” Hmmm... let’s see if Charlotte gets her way.  

5) We're in store for lots of dead romantic moments 

MTV

Awww! Don’t you just love love? It was reet romantic seeing Josh and Charlotte get all lovey-dovey with each other.  Fingers crossed we see some more cute moments throughout the series. 

6) Charlotte's bezza pal Melissa is strong AF

MTV

After losing her nana and uncle around the same time, Melissa admits that she's had the: “worst month of her life.” This lass is has been strong AF and kept it together! YASS Mel! 

7) Crackers Charlotte is still up for a mortal night out

MTV

Good old Charlotte would never say no to a big night on the toon. We got some reet radge party action when she went out with besties Lauren and Melissa for a girl’s night out.     

8) Charlotte has her eyes set on a babies with boyf Josh

MTV

After going on a baby shower shopping trip, Charlotte began feeling broody and got a few ideas after seeing Josh posing with a pram. The broody lass even admitted that she wanted: "babies with him.” Could we be getting a new addition to The Charlotte Show family soon... 

9) We can expect some serious arguments

MTV

Charlotte isn’t one to shy away from a row and the first episode she didn't disappoint. Melissa and Charlotte had a massive argument that ended in tears after Mel accused her best mate of being self-obsessed and not being there for her family and friends. We’re definitely gonna keep our eyes peeled for more dramz.    

10) There's trouble in paradise with Josh and Charlotte

MTV

After a lover’s spat between Josh and Charlotte led to Josh dipping out of their taxi home, the aggy pair were on rocky terms during Michaela’s baby shower. Luckily, they managed to sort things out, but we’re on high alert incase tempers falir with these two again... 

Don't miss brand new The Charlotte Show on Wednesdays at 9pm - only on MTV!

Watch the first episode of The Charlotte Show in FULL below:

Check out even more Miss Crosby in these EXCLUSIVE online vids: 

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
Billie Eilish Announces Debut Album And Releases A New Single
Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2019 (And After Party!)
Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Brands Boyfriend Charlie A Liar After Finding Messages On His Social Media From Another Girl
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019!
WIN: Meet Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry And Scotty T At This Year’s VidCon London
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
12 No Bullsh*t Tips For Solo Female Travellers
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle

More From The Charlotte Show

Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 MTV Shows | OMG! Charlotte And Mel's Well Radge Girls' Night Argument
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 MTV Shows | Oi Oi! Charlotte Is Buzzin' After Her Cheeky Reli Milestone With Josh
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 MTV Shows | YASS! Charlotte And Josh Make Up After Their Shopping Row
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 MTV Shows | Aww! Charlotte's Emosh Heart-to-Heart With BFF Mel
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 MTV Shows | Charlotte Has A Reet Good Time At Josh's Sister Michaela’s Baby Shower
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 MTV Shows | Oh Sh*t! Charlotte And Josh Kick Off During Their Baby Shower Shopping Spree
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 MTV Shows | Charlotte Gets Lovesick Over Her Reli Reunion With Josh
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 2 | Watch Episode #1 In Full

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Brands Boyfriend Charlie A Liar After Finding Messages On His Social Media From Another Girl
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive