10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2

YASS! The Charlotte Show has returned to our screens and we're pua buzzin' to have the Geordie lass back in our lives for another crackin' series.

Last neet's first episode was a canny belta! We got to see our fave Geordie gal in action for first time in ages! Who knows what action-packed adventures are in store for our Charlotte as we follow her mint life on Wednesdays @ 9pm - only on MTV!

WATCH CHARLOTTE GETTING 'LOVESICK' OVER BOYF JOSH BELOW:

Now we've settled down, here’s 10 things we learnt from the first episode of The Charlotte Show.

1) A few familiar faces make an appearance

MTV

Charlotte headed back to her hometown after a long time travelling the world, a reunion with her best pals was clearly needed. Charlotte met up with long time bezza mates Melissa and Lauren for some quality time and a couple glasses of rose. Cheers!

2) There’s new additions to The Charlotte Show family

MTV

Some new faces are introduced this season as we meet Josh’s sisters Cass and former Apprentice contestant Michaela. Things didn't start well as Charlotte was reet late to Michaela's baby shower bash. Will the sisters approve of Josh's lass?

3) Charlotte's fam are as cute as ever

MTV

Charlotte was buzzin' to see her parents Gary and Letitia after going on holiday to Mykonos and their reunion was dead cute. The pair gave Charlotte some wise words when she mentioned she wanted Josh to move in with her (as well as filling their lil lass in with all the goss!) Parents, what would you do without em?

4) There could be a big next step for Charlotte and Josh

MTV

With Charlotte’s parents moving out of her house, she’s is on the hunt for a new housemate. It seems like she’s set her eyes on her boyf Josh as the perf roomie. Josh, on the other hand, confessed that he: “Isn’t sure if it’s the right time.” Hmmm... let’s see if Charlotte gets her way.

5) We're in store for lots of dead romantic moments

MTV

Awww! Don’t you just love love? It was reet romantic seeing Josh and Charlotte get all lovey-dovey with each other. Fingers crossed we see some more cute moments throughout the series.

6) Charlotte's bezza pal Melissa is strong AF

MTV

After losing her nana and uncle around the same time, Melissa admits that she's had the: “worst month of her life.” This lass is has been strong AF and kept it together! YASS Mel!

7) Crackers Charlotte is still up for a mortal night out

MTV

Good old Charlotte would never say no to a big night on the toon. We got some reet radge party action when she went out with besties Lauren and Melissa for a girl’s night out.

8) Charlotte has her eyes set on a babies with boyf Josh

MTV

After going on a baby shower shopping trip, Charlotte began feeling broody and got a few ideas after seeing Josh posing with a pram. The broody lass even admitted that she wanted: "babies with him.” Could we be getting a new addition to The Charlotte Show family soon...

9) We can expect some serious arguments

MTV

Charlotte isn’t one to shy away from a row and the first episode she didn't disappoint. Melissa and Charlotte had a massive argument that ended in tears after Mel accused her best mate of being self-obsessed and not being there for her family and friends. We’re definitely gonna keep our eyes peeled for more dramz.

10) There's trouble in paradise with Josh and Charlotte

MTV

After a lover’s spat between Josh and Charlotte led to Josh dipping out of their taxi home, the aggy pair were on rocky terms during Michaela’s baby shower. Luckily, they managed to sort things out, but we’re on high alert incase tempers falir with these two again...

Don't miss brand new The Charlotte Show on Wednesdays at 9pm - only on MTV!

Watch the first episode of The Charlotte Show in FULL below:

Check out even more Miss Crosby in these EXCLUSIVE online vids: