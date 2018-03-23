The Charlotte Show

9 Classic Charlotte Crosby Moments That Made Us Go Same

The Charlotte Show starts Weds 28 March at 9pm - only on MTV!

Caroline Fergusson
Friday, March 23, 2018 - 16:00

You may be obsessed with Charlotte Crosby because of her style, her love of fitness or her incred glam but let’s be real, we all fell in love with Chazza back in 2010 for one reason: HER.

When she burst onto the Geordie Shore scene worrying about sweating, we instantly adored her. Whether it was her relationships drama, her mortal nights on the Toon or her hilar one liners, you couldn’t help but want to be her mate.

CHECK OUT THIS EXCLUSIVE TEASER OF THE CHARLOTTE SHOW...

We could all see a bit of ourselves in Charlotte, mostly when her totally iconic moments made us go 'saaaaaaame'. 

1. When no one gets how much you love your pet

WE'RE NOT WEIRD YOU ARE, YOU HEARTLESS MONSTER.

2. When you need a bit of help getting to bed...

Sometimes you need that mate to help you put your jammies on. And that's okay.

3. When you finally nab a date with your crush

Nothing will ever make us feel equal parts elated and sick at the same time.

4. When you hook up with your friend...  

Yup we've all felt that fear the next day.

5. When that friend wants to be more...

Oh, erm...*runs in the opposite direction*

6. When the squad is looking fresh and you know it...

YUP, GANG'S ALL HERE.

7. When your drunk texts go unanswered...

FINE. We don't care anyway. *weeps in a corner*

8. When you turn up at the party and totally misunderstood the theme...

So you didn't say Geisha?

9. When you actively try and act cool and collected in front of someone fit...

Are we ill?

The Charlotte Show starts Wednesday 28 March at 9pm only on MTV!

For more Charlotte amazingness check out these exclusive videos...

