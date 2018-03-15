A First Look At The Charlotte Show Has Dropped And Here’s Everything You Can Expect To See Of Charlotte Crosby’s Real Life

From hosting Just Tattoo Of Us to making her own best-selling fitness DVD to working on her gorgeous clothing and make-up lines, we’re surprised our Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby even has time to brush her teeth every day – which is exactly why we’re so buzzin’ that the worldie is about to show us more of her life than ever before.

Yep, Charlotte’s new series, The Charlotte Show, is coming to MTV later this month (Wednesday 28th March at 9pm – cancel all your plans and get this in your diaries in permanent marker ASAP), and judging by this brand new first look trailer, things in Char’s life are crazier, more exciting and more emotional than we could’ve guessed.

Hands up who else is buzzin’ like a hive of bees about this?!

FIND OUT EXACTLY WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM THE CHARLOTTE SHOW IN THIS FIRST LOOK TRAILER:

Giving us a sneak peek look into what we can expect from her life in the brand new first look trailer, Charlotte explains: “MTV have sent a TV crew to follow my life – every detail of it!”

And this lass isn’t joking, with the trailer showing Charlotte necking on with new bae and Ex On The Beach alumni Josh Ritchie, attending a crazy busy signing for her 30-Day Blitz book and reacting to Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey welcoming their baby boy Chester.

The trailer also teases: “See every side of Charlotte, through the good times and the bad. Real feelings, real honesty, real Charlotte. See more of her than ever before.”

KEEMON!

And if all that doesn’t sound mint enough, the lass herself adds: “Everyone’s gonna see what it’s really like to be me.”

What more could you want?! Well, apart from a bowl of chocolate to watch every single episode with, that is.

See more of Charlotte than ever before in her brand new series, The Charlotte Show, starting Wednesday 28th March at 9pm on MTV! And watch even more exclusive videos with the worldie below: