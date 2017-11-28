The Charlotte Show

Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Handles A Broken Heart And She’s Just Like Us – EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 10:00

If anyone knows anything about Cupid’s Mastermind subject, LOVE, it’s our Geordie Shore OG and Just Tattoo Of Us host Charlotte Crosby.

The worldie and businesswoman – who now has her VERY OWN MTV show, The Charlotte Show, kicking off Wednesday 28th March at 9pm – has faced more than her fair share of romantic ups-and-downs, so who better to turn to for some proper mint relationship advice?

Considering our most recent romance was probably with a slice of pizza, we spoke to Charlotte (who is currently seeing Ex On The Beach hunk Josh Ritchie) about everything from dealing with heartbreak to her happiest relationship times – and her answers might surprise you.

WATCH CHARLOTTE TALK ALL THINGS RELATIONSHIPS IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Mainly because it seems she handles the pain of having her heart broken in the exact same way that we do.  

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Charlotte reveals that, despite going through heartbreak more than once, the Geordie worldie will “always be open to falling in love,” and that “no-one and no relationship will ever make (her) cautious.”

MTV

Yes, lass!

Revealing that her lovely mum pays a big part in helping her deal with heartbreak, Charlotte explains: “When I’m really heartbroken, I struggle to eat, I can’t get out of bed, I constantly cry. I have to be with me mum. I have to. I can’t be with anyone else but me mum and I just sob into me mum’s arms. It’s such an awful feeling, heartbreak.”

Life doesn't come with a manual, It's come with a mother @letitia.crosby ❤️

Poor lass! We’ve all DEFINITELY been there a time or twenty.

Charlotte also reveals that she’s not afraid of putting herself fully out there at the start of a relationship, saying: “Ah, (my guard is) down from day one! The guard was never there. There was never a guard. Like, after day one I’m like, ‘I love you! Let’s be together forever!’.”

9.2.18

9.2.18

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Opening up about when she was happiest in a relationship, Charlotte explains: “Me one I was most happiest when I was younger was someone called Ryan - I was so happy with him, but he finished us 'cause he fell out of love with us. Just a common thing what happens to me. 

“After that, it would probably have been Stephen (Bear). With Stephen, I thought I had everything I ever wanted. We were both in the public eye and it just, everything was right! So, I think it would probably have been with Stephen (sic).”

MTV

Charlotte is also looking forward to the future, revealing that she can’t wait to have a family of her own. Aww!

She admits: “I am 28 years old this year but 30 is the perfect age, so I’ve got two years. Josh is still so young but sorry Josh! You’re just going to have to be a young dad.”

🐵💕

🐵💕

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Just imagine how CUTE this pair's kids would be, right?!

Don't miss Charlotte's very own series, The Charlotte Show, starting Wednesday 28th March at 9pm on MTV! And watch more exclusive videos with the Geordie lass below:

