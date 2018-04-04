The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview

Charlotte Crosby is a lass of her word, so when she promised to show us every little bit of what it’s REALLY like to be a worldie in The Charlotte Show, we knew she wasn’t joking.

And it seems the Geordie Shore legend isn’t shying away from showing us the not-so-fun parts that come with being in the public eye, with this first look at TONIGHT’S brand new episode (airing at 9pm on MTV) showing Charlotte getting emotional as she faces questions about new bae Josh Ritchie during an interview.

WATCH CHARLOTTE GET EMOSH ABOUT JOSH IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this clip, we see Charlotte sitting down for an interview in Australia, explaining that’s she’s “having a very weird day.”

Their chat starts with Charlotte revealing how excited she is to be back Down Under – “I love Australia” – before she explains more about The Charlotte Show, admitting there’s not really anything off limits when filming.

Things get emosh, however, when talk turns to relationships and, more specifically, Charlotte’s new romance with Ex On The Beach’s Josh.

The Just Tattoo Of Us host first explains that she “really likes” the Ex alumni, and admits that she’d like to persue things when she gets back to the UK.

However, when she’s asked if she can see a relationship with the lad, Charlotte breaks down in tears, telling the interviewer: “Oh, I’m just having such a bad day.”

Away from their chat, the Geordie lass explains: “It’s just awful when I’m in such a bad way already, to be asking questions even about Josh, like, sometimes I just don’t want to talk about it to anyone and don’t see why I should have to.”

She adds: “It’s just too much, I can’t do it anymore. I really can’t do it, I can’t do it.”

After her interview, Charlotte heads outside where she reveals that Josh has sent her something special to make her feel better: “Josh sent us a video this morning ‘cause I said that I was feeling a bit hungover and sad, so he sent us a video of his body ‘cause he knows that it cheers us up.”

She then says: “What have I done? What have I done? F**k.”

