The Charlotte Show

The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview

Don't miss brand new The Charlotte Show, TONIGHT at 9pm on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - 13:30

Charlotte Crosby is a lass of her word, so when she promised to show us every little bit of what it’s REALLY like to be a worldie in The Charlotte Show, we knew she wasn’t joking.

And it seems the Geordie Shore legend isn’t shying away from showing us the not-so-fun parts that come with being in the public eye, with this first look at TONIGHT’S brand new episode (airing at 9pm on MTV) showing Charlotte getting emotional as she faces questions about new bae Josh Ritchie during an interview.

WATCH CHARLOTTE GET EMOSH ABOUT JOSH IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this clip, we see Charlotte sitting down for an interview in Australia, explaining that’s she’s “having a very weird day.”

Their chat starts with Charlotte revealing how excited she is to be back Down Under – “I love Australia” – before she explains more about The Charlotte Show, admitting there’s not really anything off limits when filming.

MTV

Things get emosh, however, when talk turns to relationships and, more specifically, Charlotte’s new romance with Ex On The Beach’s Josh.

The Just Tattoo Of Us host first explains that she “really likes” the Ex alumni, and admits that she’d like to persue things when she gets back to the UK.

MTV

However, when she’s asked if she can see a relationship with the lad, Charlotte breaks down in tears, telling the interviewer: “Oh, I’m just having such a bad day.”

MTV

MTV

Away from their chat, the Geordie lass explains: “It’s just awful when I’m in such a bad way already, to be asking questions even about Josh, like, sometimes I just don’t want to talk about it to anyone and don’t see why I should have to.”

She adds: “It’s just too much, I can’t do it anymore. I really can’t do it, I can’t do it.”

After her interview, Charlotte heads outside where she reveals that Josh has sent her something special to make her feel better: “Josh sent us a video this morning ‘cause I said that I was feeling a bit hungover and sad, so he sent us a video of his body ‘cause he knows that it cheers us up.”

MTV

She then says: “What have I done? What have I done? F**k.”

MTV

MTV

Find out what happens as The Charlotte Show continues, TONIGHT at 9pm on MTV! And catch more sneak peeks from the episode below:

Latest News

Normani
Normani and Missy Elliott Look Set to Collaborate
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Are Releasing Another ‘Want You Back’ Video
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Ex On The Beach Diaries: Casey Johnson Admits He “Feels Angry” At Marnie Simpson For Her Villa Flirtation While Geordie Lass Defends “There’s Nothing Going On"- EXCLUSIVE
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
Camila Cabello
Kehlani Praises Camila Cabello’s Talent on Snapchat
Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D cosy up
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei & Jersey Shore's Pauly D Get Cosy Before Flirting Up A Storm On Twitter
How Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students Are Using Mandatory Clear Backpacks To Address Period Stigma
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Spotted Sharing An Adorable Kiss In Paris
Jersey Shore Meets Geordie Shore In A London Extravaganza As Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Becomes A Dad
An Autistic Teen Asked For Sex Ed On Reddit And The People Supplied All The Answers
Fortnite
Fortnite Is Out Now On Mobile And It Changes Everything
Pete Tong With The Heritage Orchestra, Conducted By Jules Buckley
Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra To Play Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!
Three Shot And Female Shooter Dead At YouTube HQ In California
Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
Gallant - Gentleman - Music Video
Gallant Returns With Stunning New Single 'Gentleman'
10 Signs Your Parents Secretly Prefer You To Your Siblings
Tinashe
Tinashe Breaks Huge Record with 'Me So Bad'
Drake
Drake Makes US Chart History with 'God's Plan'
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation

More From The Charlotte Show

The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | Charlotte Gets Emosh About Josh In Aussie Interview
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Episode #2 Spoiler Vids
Charlotte Crosby Documents The Removal Of This Stephen Bear Tattoo
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | Charlotte's Heart-To-Heart With Just Tattoo Of Us Artist Cally-Jo
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | Aww! Charlotte's Aussie Farewell To Josh
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Breaks Down In Tears Over Her New Show | MTV Celeb
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Watch Episode #1 Full Episode
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 101 | Charlotte Gets Scary News About Her Poorly Dog Rhubarb
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Full Episode: Part 3

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D cosy up
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei & Jersey Shore's Pauly D Get Cosy Before Flirting Up A Storm On Twitter
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her
Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
TV Shows
Jersey Shore Meets Geordie Shore In A London Extravaganza As Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Becomes A Dad
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Spotted Sharing An Adorable Kiss In Paris
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Diaries: Casey Johnson Admits He “Feels Angry” At Marnie Simpson For Her Villa Flirtation While Geordie Lass Defends “There’s Nothing Going On"- EXCLUSIVE
An Autistic Teen Asked For Sex Ed On Reddit And The People Supplied All The Answers